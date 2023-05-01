Community News

UNION — School principal Scott White and student representatives sixth-graders Liza Esancy and Cian Lally accepted a check for the Union Elementary School’s Student Activity Fund. The check totaling $605 was presented by Union residents and pickleball players Ruth Ann Senff-Wiemer and Tim Harrison. In accepting the check, Mr. White said, “We are extremely humbled by the generosity shown by the pickle ballers. The money will go towards some additional playground equipment.”

The gym is open to players on Saturday mornings, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and “skills and drills” takes place beforehand at 9 a.m. Recently the schedule has expanded and includes Thursday evenings, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The pickleball players are grateful to the Union Parks and Recreation Committee for providing the equipment. There is no cost to play; however, pickleball players donated to make this gift to the school.

