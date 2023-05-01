Pickleball players hold up a "thank you" message. Left to right: Janice Linscott, Ellen Harrison, Ruth Ann Senff-Wiemer, Steve Migliorini, Denise Migliorini, Tim Harrison, Kathy Wood and Barbara Higgins.
Left to right: Tim Harrison, Liza Esancy, Scott White, Cian Lally and Ruth Senff-Wiemer.
UNION — School principal Scott White and student representatives sixth-graders Liza Esancy and Cian Lally accepted a check for the Union Elementary School’s Student Activity Fund. The check totaling $605 was presented by Union residents and pickleball players Ruth Ann Senff-Wiemer and Tim Harrison. In accepting the check, Mr. White said, “We are extremely humbled by the generosity shown by the pickle ballers. The money will go towards some additional playground equipment.”
The gym is open to players on Saturday mornings, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and “skills and drills” takes place beforehand at 9 a.m. Recently the schedule has expanded and includes Thursday evenings, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The pickleball players are grateful to the Union Parks and Recreation Committee for providing the equipment. There is no cost to play; however, pickleball players donated to make this gift to the school.
During the winter, almost 100 pickleball players found themselves without a place to play in Union when the Union Select Board voted to shutter the Thompson Community Center (TCC). Argy Nestor, new to the game of pickleball and former RSU40 middle school teacher, suggested reaching out to her former student and colleague Scott White about the possibility of using the gym. Once a formal request was submitted and the program was underway, Scott said, “Union Elementary School is proud to offer its facility to help adults in our community partake in a heart healthy activity like pickleball.”
Ruth Ann and Tim volunteered to measure and mark two courts on the gym floor. Play started in February and participants found that the floor and the lighting are working well for playing pickleball. Tim said, “After wondering how to continue playing pickleball everyone is grateful that Union Elementary School has made it possible. This is a great example of our ‘community in action.’”