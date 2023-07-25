Community News

Monhegan Island is known for its strong artist culture, fishing community, and now, coffee. Monhegan Coffee Roasters began roasting coffee 6 years ago and recently opened the doors to their roastery and cafe, The Mooring Chain. The roasters were featured in July's Maine Cup coffee subscription.

"Monhegan Coffee Roasters is unique to the Maine coffee community as the only way to access the island is by boat and the only vehicles allowed on the island are owned by residents. That also means getting the green coffee beans to their roastery takes extra effort. When we sat down with owners Carley and Mott for their interview, we knew right off that they were hardworking and would produce a cup of coffee worth traveling for." said Amanda Simko, owner of Maine Cup.

Tags

Recommended for you