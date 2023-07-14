WALDOBORO — Longtime Democratic activists Chris and Valarie Johnson of Somerville have been named honorary chairs for this year’s Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) Family Fun Day Lobster Bake taking place in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 6.
"Chris and Valarie are the heart and soul of Lincoln County Dems, personifying all of the values we hold dear in everything they do," said Kelli Whitlock Burton, LCDC chair. "I can't think of any two people more deserving of this honor."
Chris and Valarie have served in multiple leadership roles in LCDC and their local Somerville Democratic committee since settling there more than 38 years ago. Valarie was the committee chair from 2010 to 2012 and then again in 2016 with Chris chairing the organization from 2017 through 2022. When not serving as chair, at least one, and sometimes both, held other positions on the executive committee since 2009. Valarie has specifically helped to lead LCDC fundraising efforts for the organization. Chris, a 2014 recipient of the LCDC Frances Perkins Award, has also held public office as a state senator, on local and regional school boards and on the Somerville Select Board, where he currently serves as chair.
The two found a home in the Democratic party because of their shared sense that “... You should treat everyone the same — essentially the Golden Rule. There’s the issue of equity, not putting me above others. And over time, you look around and you see people being shunned or bullied because of their social differences … maybe it’s race, or gender, or socioeconomic … it doesn’t matter. You should treat people the way you want to be treated,” Chris said during a recent interview.
When thinking about her grandmother who was a single mom of seven working as a welder at Bath Iron Works, Valarie concurred, “We all learned from Grammie Kinney to be independent. You treated everyone equally, and if you wanted something, you worked for it.”
The Johnsons’ commitment to community and democracy for all was thoroughly solidified when, in 2011, Betsy Wooster and Mary McPherson approached Chris during an LCDC fundraising dinner and asked if he would run for the State Senate during a special election. Valarie was skeptical when he asked her opinion but he countered with, “We have two daughters and a grandson on the way — there are no better reasons to begin the real work for change.” She agreed and Chris went on to win the special election. He was re-elected to two additional full terms, serving a total of 4 1/2 years in the State Senate.
"It's hard to imagine where we'd be without the tireless efforts and years of volunteer service that Chris and Valarie have given to our organization, their community in Somerville and all of Lincoln County," said Whitlock Burton. "Even now, from running our hybrid meetings to feeding our volunteers to raising funds that support Democratic candidates to knocking on doors to running for office — Chris and Valarie have done it all, and then some."
The Bake is hosted by the LCDC and is open to the public. This all-American event features the Democratic big tent, live music, raffles, games, local oysters and grassroots politicking at its most personal, complete with hot dog, vegan or lobster dinners with all the traditional accompaniments.
For event details, sponsorship information and the link to make reservations before Monday, July 31, visit lincolncountydemocrats.com/2023lobster. Contact Geoff Bates at 207-644-8776 with questions.
The LCDC uses the money they raise through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County.