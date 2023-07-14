Community News

Valarie and Chris Johnson

 Photo by Adelaide Whitegiver

WALDOBORO — Longtime Democratic activists Chris and Valarie Johnson of Somerville have been named honorary chairs for this year’s Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) Family Fun Day Lobster Bake taking place in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 6.

"Chris and Valarie are the heart and soul of Lincoln County Dems, personifying all of the values we hold dear in everything they do," said Kelli Whitlock Burton, LCDC chair. "I can't think of any two people more deserving of this honor."

