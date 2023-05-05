Community News

Vegetable and herb seedlings, as well as a variety of annuals and perennials will be available at the Camden Hills Regional High School’s Annual Plant Sale and new Marketplace.

The sale takes place Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the greenhouse and parking lot area near the greenhouse on campus. To find the sale area go to the back of CHRHS near the loading dock area of the school and look for the greenhouse.