Vegetable and herb seedlings, as well as a variety of annuals and perennials will be available at the Camden Hills Regional High School’s Annual Plant Sale and new Marketplace.
The sale takes place Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the greenhouse and parking lot area near the greenhouse on campus. To find the sale area go to the back of CHRHS near the loading dock area of the school and look for the greenhouse.
All plant containers are $3 each and include single pots, 2-packs, 3-packs, and 4-packs. Buy three and get a fourth for free. On Sunday everything is "buy one, get one free" from 9 to 11 a.m., and in the last hour everything is $1.
Bags of compost are also for sale. Each bag is about 40 pounds and sells for $10. There is a limit of five bags of compost per household.
New this year, is a Marketplace that includes a series of Radical Reuse products students created in the school’s design+build hub, the Hatchery Workshop.
Items for sale include outdoor furniture, upcycled bicycles, planters, silkscreen T-shirts, and more — each made with reclaimed materials and handiwork. Support youth artistry, craftsmanship, and waste diversion all at once. Prices range from $10 to $200.
All proceeds support the Horticulture/ Gardening, Sustainability and Hatchery programs at CHRHS.