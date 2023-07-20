Community News

CAMDEN — The parishioners of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish (Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Camden; St. Bernard Church, Rockland; St. Francis of Assisi Church, Belfast; summer mission churches) have been sharing their gifts since 2004. They will continue this commitment July 22-23 with a special collection for the St. Brendan the Navigator’s Caring Fund.

Over the years, the fund has helped local ministries and international initiatives including programs in Haiti, Brazil, India, El Salvador, and Cameroon, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.