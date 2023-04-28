CAMDEN — Camden resident Leigh Kesser is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In terms of goals during my Peace Corps service, I hope to achieve a healthy and sustainable relationship with my community. I believe we are all connected, and the relationships we cultivate with ourselves and with others are the bedrock of how we interact with the world and how we create positive, sustainable change,” said Kesser. “I hope that by trying to create a good relationship with the people in my community, we can learn from each other, enact positive change, and have memorable experiences together.”
Kesser is a graduate of the University of Virginia with bachelor’s degrees in global security and justice, and women, gender and sexuality. She will serve as an education volunteer in the Eastern Caribbean.
The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 58 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 53 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at peacecorps.gov/apply. For more information, visit peacecorps.gov, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.