CAMDEN — Camden resident Leigh Kesser is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of goals during my Peace Corps service, I hope to achieve a healthy and sustainable relationship with my community. I believe we are all connected, and the relationships we cultivate with ourselves and with others are the bedrock of how we interact with the world and how we create positive, sustainable change,” said Kesser. “I hope that by trying to create a good relationship with the people in my community, we can learn from each other, enact positive change, and have memorable experiences together.”

