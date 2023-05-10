The Camden Public Library will present Ed Robinson, outdoorsman and author of “Nature Notes from Maine,” for his presentation The Wonder of Maine's Wildlife on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Robinson will share photographs, animal calls, facts, and anecdotes about a variety of wildlife species that make Maine a special place.
Robinson grew up in New York’s Finger Lakes Region and developed an early love for the natural world around him. Since moving to Maine from England in 2007, he has been exploring the state and writing about the creatures that live here. He put 40 short essays in a recently published book, “Nature Notes from Maine: River Otters, Moose, Skunks & More,” with all profits benefitting conservation and public education.
George Smith, former Outdoor News Editor for the Bangor Daily News wrote, “This book is full of great stories about Maine’s wild animals. The stories are highly entertaining and brought back memories of my own wildlife encounters. These are the wild creatures that make life in Maine very special.”
The program will take place in the Picker Room at the Camden Public Library, as well as on Zoom. To find the Zoom registration link to attend virtually, visit the “What’s Happening” adult events calendar at librarycamden.org. or, for digital publication, click here.