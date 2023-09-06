Community News

Matthew Witten

Matthew Witten, Camden National's new senior VP, director of information security.

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced on Sept. 6 that Matthew Witten has joined the company as senior vice president, director of information security. With two decades of experience, Witten brings a deep understanding of how an organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of customer financial data empowers users to confidently utilize services without the fear of cyber risks.

In his new role, Witten will be responsible for maintaining the bank’s industry-leading security while staying ahead of potential threats. He will manage areas of significant risk, including information and cyber security, third-party vendor management, and business continuity and disaster recovery planning. He will also be providing ongoing support to monitor and report on the results of the program’s components, chairing the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), and serving on the Audit Committee, Bank Disclosures Committee and Board Technology and Audit Committees.

