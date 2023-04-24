The School Counseling department at Camden Hills Regional High School will hold its inaugural Midcoast Career and Education Fair Thursday April 27 from 5-8 p.m. on the CHRHS campus at 25 Keelson Drive in Rockport.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Maine State Economist Amanda Rector, a CHRHS alumna. The evening will focus on “one stop shopping” for acceptance at a Maine Community College, summer or permanent employment, or both. Representatives from Maine’s seven Community Colleges will be on hand to do on-the-spot admissions, as well as over 40 local employers looking for seasonal or full-time employees. Free “street” food and childcare will be provided.
High school seniors and adults from all area high schools — Lincoln Academy to Searsport — are invited to attend. The evening will be divided into two sessions in order to alleviate congestion.
Session 1 will be from 5-6 p.m., followed by the keynote address at 6 p.m., and, after a break, Session 2 will run from 7-8 p.m. Attendees should sign up ahead of time using this form: forms.gle/uo8uQ1paBpqMnGcD9.
High School graduates in the Classes of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are all eligible for the free community college program and should bring a high school transcript to facilitate an admissions decision.
This opportunity was initiated just last year, well after some of the qualifying graduates finished high school. Those graduates are welcome to attend. For students who don’t want to attend college but require some additional training beyond high school, MCCS reps will be able to share the multiple workforce development opportunities across the state.