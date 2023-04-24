Community News

The School Counseling department at Camden Hills Regional High School will hold its inaugural Midcoast Career and Education Fair Thursday April 27 from 5-8 p.m. on the CHRHS campus at 25 Keelson Drive in Rockport.

The keynote speaker for the evening will be Maine State Economist Amanda Rector, a CHRHS alumna. The evening will focus on “one stop shopping” for acceptance at a Maine Community College, summer or permanent employment, or both. Representatives from Maine’s seven Community Colleges will be on hand to do on-the-spot admissions, as well as over 40 local employers looking for seasonal or full-time employees. Free “street” food and childcare will be provided.