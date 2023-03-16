MARCH 18
Seed startingMerrypring program director John Fromer will lead a free, hands-on workshop on garden planning and seed starting from 9 a.m. to noon. This course will teach the basics of garden planning. Each guest will plant two flats of selected flower and vegetable seeds for growing and transplanting at home. Email info@merryspring.org to register for this program.
MARCH 19 CHRHS Polar Plunge
The CHRHS National Honor Society will be participating in a polar plunge to help raise money and awareness for New Hope Midcoast at 10 a.m. at Rockport Harbor. FMI, email Craig Ouellette at craig.ouellette@fivetowns.net
MARCH 21 Merryspring Nature Center
Forest Pathologist Aaron Bergdahl will lead a free online presentation on Beech Leaf disease at noon. Email info@merryspring.org to register. Zoom links are sent on the mornings of the talks. FMI, call 236-2239.
TransAmerica Trail
The Camden Public Library will host Riding the TransAmerica Trail, a free in-person presentation with Rich Boulet at 6:30 p.m. Boulet is the Library Director at the Blue Hill Public Library in Blue Hill.
Citizens Advisory Speaker Series
Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee offers virtual presentation on River Technical Studies, 2018-2021 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the MRCAC website or email megunticookriver@fbenvironmental.com.
MARCH 23 Finding Our Way
Early bird tickets are on sale through March 23 for Wayfinder School’s live storytelling event featuring Wayfinder grads and other notable Mainers. The event will be held May 4 at the Camden Opera House. FMI, email beckia@wayfinderschools.org.
March 25
Camden Opera House
Bay Chamber Concerts presents award-winning string duo violinist Jonathon Miron and cellist Philip Sheegog at the Camden Opera House at 7 p.m., 29 Elm St. Tickets and FMI are at baychamberconcerts.org
March 31 & April 1
Cabin Fever Film Fest
The Cabin Fever Film Fest returns to the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Passes on sale now, more info to come at cabinfever.eventive.org
ONGOING TO MARCH 24 Sap-to-Syrup Program
Maine Coast Heritage Trust will host free syrup-making demonstrations at Aldermere Farm in Rockport. Registration closes March 6. FMI, call 236-2739 or visit aldermere.org/sap-to-syrup.
WEEKLY EVENTS Community Breakfast
The Camden Community Breakfast hosted by Chestnut St. Baptist Church in Camden will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. every Monday.
Parenting Support Group
GEAR Parent Network offers a virtual support group Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. To register call 1-800-264-9224.
CAMDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY Art & Journaling
Librarian Amy Hand facilitates the online meeting every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org.
Outdoor Tai Chi & Qigong
Instructor Anna Dembska will lead tai chi classes for all levels Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 am to noon, by donation. FMI: email Anna at camdentaiji@gmail.com.
Indoor Preschooler Story Time
Children’s librarian Miss Amy hosts indoor story times Friday mornings, 10 to 11 a.m. FMI: email Miss Amy at alhand@librarycamden.org.
Book Time for Babies
Children’s librarian Miss Amy hosts an outdoor story time in the Camden Amphitheatre, Wednesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m., weather permitting. FMI, email Miss Amy: alhand@librarycamden.org.
Creative Art Afternoons
This after-school activity for kids is on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., facilitated by Youth Librarian Miss Amy. Call 236-3440 to sign up.
Walsh History Center Hour
Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m., the Walsh History Center team will help with local history questions. Email: kgross@librarycamden.org. to email questions.
Outdoor Preschool Story Time
Children’s librarian Miss Amy hosts outdoor story time, weather permitting, in the library’s Children’s Garden, Thursdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. Email Miss Amy at alhand@librarycamden.org.
Camden Chess Club, online
Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m. Join for free online at Lichess.org, Community section or (lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club). FMI: Evan Annis at camdenchessclub@gmail.com.
Book Donations
Bring donations to the Blue Door Book Shed outside the library Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.