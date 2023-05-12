Friday, May 12
Essentials of College Planning workshop
Join a college planning workshop run by the Maine Educational Opportunity Center. 9 a.m. to noon. Rockland.1-800-281-3703.
One-Act Dinner Theater
Camden Hills Regional High School students present "The White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one-act plays by Peter Shaffer, as their spring production and dinner theater in the Black Box. 6 to 8 p.m. Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport.
Bar Crawl Bohème
Opera in the Pines will present Bar Crawl Bohème, an immersive, community-focused adaptation of the operatic classic "La bohème" at Oyster River Winegrowers on May 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. Oyster River Winegrowers, 929 Oyster River Road, Warren. 632-8855.
Stephanie Ryann: Live Music at Ada’s Kitchen
Country artist, Stephanie Ryann is a woman who's got something to say, with vocal stylings from country, pop, and rock music. From 7 to 11 p.m., Ada's Kitchen, 449 Main St., Rockland.
Saturday, May 13
Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Spring Plant Sale
The Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District Spring Plant Sale will be held at the Union Fairgrounds Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Union Fair, Fairgrounds Lane, Union. 596-2040.
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop open
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop "soft opening." 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marshall Point Lighthouse, Marshall Point Road, Saint George.
CHRHS One-Act Plays
Camden Hills Regional High School students present "The White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one-act plays by Peter Shaffer, as their spring production. 1 to 3 p.m. Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport.
One-Act Dinner Theater
Camden Hills Regional High School students present "The White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one-act plays by Peter Shaffer, as their spring production and dinner theater in the Black Box. 6 to 8 p.m. Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport.
Student Exhibit Celebration
Farnsworth Art Museum invites the community to its Craig Gallery to celebrate the opening of a student exhibition "Arts@theIntersection." Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:15 p.m. Free. 2 to 4 p.m. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland.
"The Four Boys" Documentary
Wessaweskeag Historical Society partners with North Haven Historical Society to present the mainland premiere of "The Four Boys," a documentary about four young soldiers who died in World War II. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 8 Dublin Road, South Thomaston.
Good Tern Co-op Children's Clothing Swap
The Good-Tern Co-op will host a clothing swap, open to all families, free of charge, from 3-5 p.m. Good Tern Co-op - Natural Foods Store, 750 Main St., Rockland. 594-8822.
Humorist/Storyteller Simon Brooks
Raised in Britain among ancient hills dotted with castles and standing stones, Brooks has been a storyteller for nearly 20 years. 7 to 9 p.m. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Waldoboro.
Sunday, May 14
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop open
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop "soft opening." Noon to 4 p.m. Marshall Point Lighthouse, Marshall Point Road, Saint George.
Midcoast Community Band Mother's Day Concert
The band will play arrangements of American and English folk songs, movie musical selections, marches, symphonic band pieces, and a fanfare. 3 to 4 p.m. Thomaston Baptist Church, 212 Main St., Thomaston.
Tuesday, May 16
Community Event for Social Services & Nonprofit Workers
An event for social services and nonprofit workers to come together and connect, share resources, and envision how our work can be more sustainable. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland. 405-0091.
Penobscot Bay Orchestra
The Penobscot Bay Orchestra performs its spring concert "Passionate Fantasies." The orchestra is joined by special guest violinist Philipp Elssner. 7 to 8 p.m. John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John St., Camden.
Hope Historical Society Meeting
The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Hope Historical Society, which will be held Tuesday, at the Hope Historical House, 479 Camden Road, Hope. The business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the guest speaker, Carol (Brown) Jaeger, at 7 p.m. She will give a talk about growing up in Hope in the 50s and 60s.
Conservation District talk on Erosion Control for Homeowners
Program manager Rebecca Jacobs of the Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District will lead an online presentation, Erosion Control for Homeowners, in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center at noon. Access to a computer or smart device is required to attend. Email info@merryspring.org to register for this program. Zoom links are sent on the mornings of the talks. Talks are not recorded. Attendance is free for all. FMI, contact info@merryspring.org or call 236-2239.
Wednesday, May 17
Author Speaks on Publishing
Horror author Samantha Eaton gives a talk on writing and publishing. Her books include "The Insatiable Hunger of Trees" and upcoming "The Roots in Your Bones." 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., Lincolnville. 706-3896.
Thursday, May 18
"The Crucible" from London's National Theatre
The Strand Theatre’s series of captured-live high-definition broadcasts from London’s National Theatre continues with Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power. 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland. 594-0070.
AIO Open House
AIO Food & Energy Assistance will hold a Community Open House, free and open to the public. 4 to 6 p.m. 1A Gordon Drive, Rockland.
Steve Merriam, the Rockland Living History Project
The Rockland Public Library and the Rockland Historical Society present Steve Merriam. This event is free and open to all. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland.
Friday, May 19
Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion
New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s comprehensive domestic violence resource center, will host a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main St., Rockland. 691-5969.
Puppet Show, “Everyone Loves Pirates!”
Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers come to Camden-Rockport Middle School. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Camden-Rockport Middle School, 34 Knowlton St., Camden. 236-3642.
DaPonte String Quartet
This concert program includes Beethoven's "String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1" and Brahm's "Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 60" with pianist Laura Kargul. From 7 to 8:30 pm. Union Hall, 24 Central St., Rockport.
Watts Hall Band Dance Party
Grab a friend (or two) and your favorite dancing shoes, and come out for an unforgettable night of music, dancing and fun. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston.