Friday, April 21
Latin Dance Night
Fans of Cuban song and dance, take note: Maine’s popular band Primo Cubano performs during Latin Dance Night. Space is limited, so advance admission purchase is strongly recommended (wattshallthomaston.com). 7 to 9 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, 04861.
Low Lily: CD Release Concert at The Camden Opera House
Low Lily brings a full band to Camden Opera House to open the "Angels in the Wreckage" CD release tour. Elsie & Ethan open the show. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., Camden, 04843.
Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss and Laurel Premo bring folk traditions to Strand
Folk performers Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss and Laurel Premo will appear on the Strand Theatre stage. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 701-5053.
Megunticook Rowing’s Row the Coast event is underway
Sixty plus rowers are racking up miles on their rowing machines in an effort to row the length of Maine's coast. To join the team effort to row the length of the coast of Maine this April, visit megunticookrowing.org.
Saturday, April 22
Watershed Watchers, Earth Day Event
Whether you are an experienced naturalist or are curious about what’s going on in your watershed, join Herring Gut and Georges River Land Trust. 9 to 11 a.m. Eagles Way Preserve, Western Road, Warren, 04864. 372-8677.
Meister Eckhart’s radical vision for contemporary seekers: a morning workshop
The First Congregational Church (UCC) of Camden will host a morning workshop Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., that delves into the topic of inner freedom through the teachings of Meister Eckhart. This event is free and open to the public, though preregistration is required.
Stewardship Education Alliance Earth Day event
The Stewardship Education Alliance will sponsor an Earth Day 2023 celebration Saturday, April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Beauchamp Point, 17 Spear St., in Rockport. For more information, email lynn.RootsnShoots@gmail.com or call 603-479-1731.
Beginner Birder Workshop
Join at the Maine Coastal Islands visitor center in Rockland for an orientation to all things birding. 9 a.m. to noon, Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 9 Water St., Rockland, 04841. 594-0600.
Improv Dance Workshops
Watts Hall Community Arts invites anyone age 16 or older to explore movement and partnering with Resurgence Dance Company Saturdays for four weeks, April 15 through May 6. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, 04861. wattshallthomaston.com
Creatures of Habit
Benefit dance for Camden District Nursing Association. Social hour 6 to 7 p.m.; dance 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar: 6 to 10 p.m. Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, 04841. 301-6272.
Turkish Dinner Event
Join Penobscot Bay Language School for a night of authentic Turkish food with guest chef Hüseyin Deniz Çifci and partner Ava McCannell for a special Turkish meal! 6 to 8 p.m. 28 Gay St., Rockland, 04841. 594-1084.
Sunday, April 23
Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John
Gerald Brann and his band will bring the music of Elton John to life in a full concert experience. 2 to 4 p.m. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Waldoboro, 04572.
"Starship Pinafore" Auditions
Audition for Watts Hall Community Players' summer musical “Starship Pinafore," a new take on Gilbert and Sullivan's “H.M.S. Pinafore,” From 2 to 4 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, 04861.
“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series “100 Years of Movies” presents "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977). The theme for April’s films is “Science Fiction Classics.” From 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 594-0070.
Storytelling: “A Slave Ship Called Malaga”
Storyteller Antonio Rocha sings, dances, narrates and mimes his way through this poetically toned historical tale told from the perspective of the ship. From 3 to 4 p.m. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, 04841.
Friends of Music Concert Series
The Friends of Music Concert Series, an outreach program of the First Congregational Church of Camden, welcomes the Borowsky Duo in concert. From 4 to 5 p.m. First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., Camden, 04843. 236-4821.
Monday, April 24
Waldoboro Public Library writing workshop
The Waldoboro Public Library will be offering “Writing From Life,” a spring writing workshop, from 1 to 3 p.m. Waldoboro Public Library, 958 Main St., Waldoboro, 04572. 832-4484.
Tuesday, April 25
The Music of Langhorne Slim and John Craigie
From 7 to 11 p.m. Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Waldoboro.
Wednesday, April 26
Wildlife Illustrator, Author
Award-winning author/illustrator and surface pattern designer Rebekah Lowell presents her new picture book, "Catching Flight," from 6 to 7 p.m. Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St., Rockport, 04856.
Thursday, April 27
Poetry Rocks
Poet and musician Dave Morrison performs his "Poetry Rocks" program in the library’s Reading Room, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland, 04841.
Singer-songwriters at Underground Lounge
Maine songsmiths Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill join forces for an intimate evening of music at the Underground Lounge, from 7 to 9 p.m. 17 Court St., Belfast, 04915.
Coastal Mountains Land Trust to hold Volunteer Informational Session
Coastal Mountains Land Trust is seeking new volunteers to help with a wide range of projects including maintaining trails, repairing bridges and assisting educators in outdoor classrooms. The Land Trust will hold an informational session Thursday April 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Land Trust’s office at 101 Mount Battie St. in Camden.
Friday, April 28
Spanish Storytime
Families are invited to visit Rockland Public Library's Children's Room for five weeks of Spanish Storytimes, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland, 04841.
Start Summit
The Start Summit will take place on April 28-29 and will explore opportunities for business growth and sustainable economic development throughout Maine’s Midcoast. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 242-5578.
Strand Family Series, Fyütch
Multi-discipline artist and educator Fyütch’s live shows blend hip-hop, soul, R&B, pop and reggae, and are filled with spirited songs, spoken word and visual storytelling. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 04841.
Folk Music
Eric Kilburn w/Sara Trunzo and John & Rachel Nicholas will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport.
Saturday, April 29
Paul Nelson Blues, Rock Guitar
From 7 to 11 p.m. Rock Harbor Pub and Brewery, 416 Main St., Rockland.
Youth Arts Art Swap
Do you have art that is no longer your vibe? Are you looking for art to adorn your walls? The first Youth Arts Art Swap is for you! From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Atlantic Academy, Inc., 10 Knowlton St., Camden, 04843.
STEM Fest
On April 29, Owls Head Transportation Museum’s STEM FEST will have all science, technology and engineering activities and more available to young scientists, mathematicians and engineers. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St., Owls Head, 04854. 594-4418-152.
Free Car Care Clinic
There will be a Free Car Care Clinic Saturday April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 338-1432.
Met Opera Simulcast: “Champion”
The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts continues with "Champion," Terence Blanchard’s first opera at the Met following "Fire Shut Up In My Bones." From 1 to 4:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 594-0070.
Poetry Month Reading
Come celebrate National Poetry Month by joining Islesboro poets and poetry lovers as they read, recite and share how American poetry is at the core of artistic expression. From 3 to 4 p.m. Alice L. Pendleton Library, 309 Main Road, Islesboro, 04848. 734-2218.
Earth Day Concert
The Good Trouble Project invites the public to a concert hosted by singer-songwriters John and Rachel Nicholas. The show will feature Boston area’s Eric Kilburn and Belfast’s Sara Trunzo. From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway, Rockland, 04841. 508-314-1506.
Plant Propagation Workshop
John Fromer will lead a hands-on workshop on plant propagation at Merryspring Nature Center Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost of this class is $40 and includes all materials, with a discounted rate of $35 for Merryspring members. This workshop will be held inside Merryspring’s ventilated greenhouse. Space and materials are limited. Guests must preregister and pay by contacting Merryspring at 236-2239 or info@merryspring.org.
Sunday, April 30
The War and Treaty in Concert
The War and Treaty, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, brings a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll to the Strand stage. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 04841. 594-0070.