Community News

The Camden Garden Club's 75th Annual Garden Tour will take place Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the gardens will feature a variety of landscaping, planting styles, and architectural structures, with a modern emphasis on sustainable horticulture and native plantings.

To complement the visual beauty of the tour, the club will present a selection of immersive garden-side features. These include a flower-arranging demonstration, a culinary treat, and performances by award-winning local musicians.

