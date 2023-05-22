The Camden Garden Club's 75th Annual Garden Tour will take place Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the gardens will feature a variety of landscaping, planting styles, and architectural structures, with a modern emphasis on sustainable horticulture and native plantings.
To complement the visual beauty of the tour, the club will present a selection of immersive garden-side features. These include a flower-arranging demonstration, a culinary treat, and performances by award-winning local musicians.
On the morning of tour day, Nellie Sweet, owner of Sweet Tribbie Flowers, a small-scale flower farm in Midcoast Maine that provides home delivery of fresh-cut flowers in Knox and Waldo counties from May to October, will conduct a flower-arranging demonstration, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. on July 20 at one of the private gardens on the Tour. The location will be announced before tour day.
The Cayman Islands are famous for their rum cake. British colonists brought their holiday plum and figgy pudding recipes to the islands. Local chefs adapted this festive English favorite, using island ingredients. One of the hosts of a private garden on the tour is a Cayman Island resident who bakes the rum cake recipe, which will be available to all tour guests visiting this garden.
Ami Wolovitz, the 2022 Elsie Bixler Junior Prize winner, comes from a musical family: her mother is a flutist, her father a drummer, and her sister a pianist. An eighth grader, Wolovitz has played the violin for six years and has won first-place awards in the Young Stars of Maine Competition (2022) and MaineMTA Biennial Pine Tree Competition (2021). She studies with Josie Davis at Bay Chamber Concerts & Music School.
Greg Dorr has taught himself to play several instruments, including the fiddle, violin, and mandolin. He started playing with a contradance band called Karl’s Dad’s Tavern. Dorr volunteers for the Midcoast Habitat For Humanity ReStore when he's not learning a new piece or performing.
Belfast Bay Fiddlers is a group of amateur musicians from Midcoast Maine who gather together to play traditional dance tunes from New England, French and Atlantic Canada, Ireland, Scotland, and other regions. Their repertoire includes jigs, reels, hornpipes, polkas, and waltzes performed on fiddle, guitar, mandolin, whistle, banjo, bass, piano, and other instruments. For more information on the Belfast Bay Fiddlers, visit facebook.com/belfastbayfiddlers or belfastfiddlers.org
Kirby Ledvina is a harpist living in Malden, Mass. Originally from Houston, she studied piano and switched to harp for middle and high school years. Ledvina is a multiple-award winner. An engineer in the Boston area, she enjoys practicing and sharing the harp.
Jamie Allen is a musician and gardener. His mother was a classical pianist, and his grandfather played piano for silent movies; music significantly influenced Allen’s life. He became a fiddle and flute player and taught himself to play many other instruments, such as the penny whistle, guitar, and bass. Allen plays classical guitar and Celtic guitar at weddings and other occasions. Allen grew his first garden at seventeen and pursued this passion through apprenticeships on farms throughout New England. He moved to Midcoast Maine in 2014. He continues his work as a gardener and often plays music in downtown Camden on a sunny day.
Tour ticket holders can also enjoy an award-winning teen cellist and harpist duo who will play at one of the private garden locations.
All musical performance locations will be released closer to the date of the Annual Garden Tour. For more information and updates please visit camdengardenclub.org.