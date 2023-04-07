Tickets to the upcoming Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour are now on sale for $40 through the Club’s website.
The Tour will take place rain or shine Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various gardens throughout Camden and includes a retrospective gardening exhibit, special events, and new attractions for ticket holders.
This year, six private gardens will be showcased featuring a variety of landscaping, planting styles, and architectural structures, with a modern emphasis on sustainable horticulture and native plantings.
Tickets will include access to a free public month-long retrospective Garden Tour exhibit at the Camden Public Library, immersive garden side performances by local award-winning musicians, local confectionary treats, flower arranging demonstrations, and the chance to win a painting done en plein air throughout the day by Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss.
Proceeds from the Tour benefit the Club’s ongoing activities including its public plantings at the Village Green and harbor landing, its downtown lamppost flower baskets and wreaths, its scholarship program for local high schoolers and alums, and its shade tree program.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit camdengardenclub.org and sign up for the Club’s newsletter to receive Tour-related alerts and notifications.