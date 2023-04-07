Community News

Camden Garden Club Garden Tour

Pictured is a garden from the 74th Annual Garden Tour in 2022. Photo Courtesy of the Camden Garden Club.

Tickets to the upcoming Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour are now on sale for $40 through the Club’s website.

The Tour will take place rain or shine Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various gardens throughout Camden and includes a retrospective gardening exhibit, special events, and new attractions for ticket holders.

