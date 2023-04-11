Community News

Maine herbalist and organic gardener, Deb Soule, will present a slide show presentation on herbs Thursday, April 27 at the Camden American Legion at 91 Pearl St.

The hour-long in-person event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will include information on how to grow, gather and use a variety of herbs including lemon balm, lavender, Echinacea, calendula, sweet basil, holy basil, and thyme. Soule will include guidelines for tending healthy soil, composting, and watering, information on gathering and drying herbs, and basic information on using healing herbs safely. She will also include a few of her favorite herbs for attracting ruby-throated hummingbirds.