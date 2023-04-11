Maine herbalist and organic gardener, Deb Soule, will present a slide show presentation on herbs Thursday, April 27 at the Camden American Legion at 91 Pearl St.
The hour-long in-person event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will include information on how to grow, gather and use a variety of herbs including lemon balm, lavender, Echinacea, calendula, sweet basil, holy basil, and thyme. Soule will include guidelines for tending healthy soil, composting, and watering, information on gathering and drying herbs, and basic information on using healing herbs safely. She will also include a few of her favorite herbs for attracting ruby-throated hummingbirds.
Soule is an herbalist, biodynamic gardener, teacher, and writer living in rural Maine. In 1985, she founded Avena Botanicals Herbal Apothecary, inspired by her faith in the healing qualities of plants, her love of gardening, and wish to make herbs and herbal education accessible to folks living in rural areas. She is the author of “Healing Herbs for Women,” “How to Move Like a Gardener,” and most recently, “The Healing Garden.”
Refreshments will be offered starting at 9 a.m. All are welcome for this free program. After the presentation, there will be a short Club meeting from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and all are invited to attend. Guests and prospective members are always welcome to attend all of our public talks and the following general meeting.