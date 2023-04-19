A native endangered monarch butterfly feeds on bright purple native liatris also known as gayfeather or dense blazing star (Liatris spicata) in a garden in the 2022 Camden Garden Club Annual Garden Tour.
A native endangered monarch butterfly feeds on bright purple native liatris also known as gayfeather or dense blazing star (Liatris spicata) in a garden in the 2022 Camden Garden Club Annual Garden Tour.
Photo courtesy of Camden Garden Club.
A water garden like this one from the 2021 Camden Garden Club Annual Garden Tour can incorporate native shade plants such as waterlilies, ferns, mosses, and cattails.
Photo courtesy of Camden Garden Club.
An unused bed in front of the Camden Post Office will soon be a native plant pollinator demonstration thanks to a Plant America Grant received by the Camden Garden Club from National Garden Clubs Inc.
In April, the Camden Garden Club celebrates sustainable gardens during Maine’s inaugural Native Plant Month. Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed April Native Plant Month in response to the Club’s combined efforts with like-minded organizations across the state. This month, the Club celebrates its ongoing history of sustainability accomplishments related to its mission of conserving natural resources, including its advocacy for native plants. The Club’s long-standing Conservation Pledge charges members to protect and conserve natural resources, promote education, and become caretakers of our air, water, forest, and wildlife.
Maine is home to 1,466 native plant species including large shade trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, grasses, and wildflowers. About 352 species are listed as endangered, threatened, of special concern, or possibly extirpated. Maine's native plants are invaluable to pollinators, wildlife, the economy, and the health and sustainability of Maine's fragile ecosystems. Native plants provide food such as nectar, pollen, seeds, and foliage for native birds, caterpillars, butterflies, bees, and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot. The Club supports Governor Mills in encouraging Mainers to “...recognize the importance of native plants to Maine’s rich biological heritage.” – Governor Janet Mills, Maine Native Plant Month Proclamation, 2023
The Club’s upcoming 75th Annual Garden Tour will take place July 20 and features a modern emphasis on sustainable horticulture and native plantings. The event is the Club’s largest annual event and fundraiser. Several gardens will again incorporate native plant species into the design as they have in years past.
The Tour is no stranger to sustainable gardening. Last year’s Tour featured a garden on High Street with a hügel, a mound of rotting logs and plant debris that decays to create a rich environment ideal for low-impact gardening. Hügelkultur (pronounced Who-gul-CUL-ture) is a German centuries-old permaculture technique to create sustainable self-sustaining gardens by generating healthy, rich soil using hügels, or mounds.
This spring, the Club will create Camden’s very first native plant pollinator garden in an untended bed in front of the Camden post office downtown. Affectionately called the “Postage Stamp” Garden, the community resource and teaching tool is made possible by a Plant America Grant from National Garden Clubs, Inc. which has named April Plant America Month to honor sustainable gardening.
The Club’s decades-long Shade Tree Program has planted more than 1,472 trees in Camden in its 55-year history, including high-value native species. This year, 75% of the trees ordered by Camden homeowners for installation are native species. The Club plans to be able to fulfill all orders.