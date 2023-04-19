Community News

In April, the Camden Garden Club celebrates sustainable gardens during Maine’s inaugural Native Plant Month. Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed April Native Plant Month in response to the Club’s combined efforts with like-minded organizations across the state. This month, the Club celebrates its ongoing history of sustainability accomplishments related to its mission of conserving natural resources, including its advocacy for native plants. The Club’s long-standing Conservation Pledge charges members to protect and conserve natural resources, promote education, and become caretakers of our air, water, forest, and wildlife.

Maine is home to 1,466 native plant species including large shade trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, grasses, and wildflowers. About 352 species are listed as endangered, threatened, of special concern, or possibly extirpated. Maine's native plants are invaluable to pollinators, wildlife, the economy, and the health and sustainability of Maine's fragile ecosystems. Native plants provide food such as nectar, pollen, seeds, and foliage for native birds, caterpillars, butterflies, bees, and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot. The Club supports Governor Mills in encouraging Mainers to “...recognize the importance of native plants to Maine’s rich biological heritage.” – Governor Janet Mills, Maine Native Plant Month Proclamation, 2023

