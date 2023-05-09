The Camden Garden Club will present its 75th Annual Garden Tour on July 20. This year’s featured en plein air painter is Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. Throughout the day, tour guests can watch Perry-Weiss painting in one of the featured gardens in Camden.
At the conclusion of the day, Perry-Weiss’s completed oil painting will be the grand prize offered in a raffle. The raffle will also include a variety of prizes from local Camden businesses. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the day at featured properties and at tour headquarters at the Public Landing in Camden.
All raffle proceeds benefit the Camden Garden Club’s scholarship fund. The club awards scholarships to local students pursuing four-year degrees in horticulture, botany, landscape architecture, forestry, environmental studies, and related fields.
According to Perry-Weiss, her artistic journey is as challenging as it is rewarding, “Someone once told me, ‘Being an artist is a privilege that you must be willing to pay for.’ That price includes the challenge of being on a learning curve of joy and frustration as my art emerges and I grow. It is a pittance compared to the reward. Painting opens my eyes to an expanding world of light, shadow, color harmonies, composition, and perspectives that I was unaware of before embarking on this journey. What I paint isn’t as important as how it is painted. I chose oil paint because of its versatility and vivid color. And . . . oil paint is a little messy and a whole lot-a fun!”
The tour will be held on July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at camdengardenclub.org. Beginning in June, tickets will also be available at local retailers in the Camden area.