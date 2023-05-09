Community News

The Camden Garden Club will present its 75th Annual Garden Tour on July 20. This year’s featured en plein air painter is Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. Throughout the day, tour guests can watch Perry-Weiss painting in one of the featured gardens in Camden.

At the conclusion of the day, Perry-Weiss’s completed oil painting will be the grand prize offered in a raffle. The raffle will also include a variety of prizes from local Camden businesses. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the day at featured properties and at tour headquarters at the Public Landing in Camden.