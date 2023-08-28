Community News

Matthew Robert Clayton

Eagle Scout Matthew Robert Clayton of Troop 200 in Camden.

ROCKPORT — Friends, family and fellow scouts assembled at the Rockport Masonic Center Aug. 21 for the awarding of the Eagle Scout rank to Camden Troop 200’s Matthew Robert Clayton.

Clayton is the son of Mark Clayton and Heidi O'Donnell. He joined Cub Scouting in 2011 as a member of Pack 200 in Camden where he lives. He joined Troop 200 in 2016. He is planning to attend the Southern Maine Community College next year.

Recommended for you