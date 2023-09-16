CAMDEN — The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh, professor of religious studies at Colby College, for a talk on the role of Indian art, literature and film as a glue for global connections. This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the Camden Public Library, in anticipation of the 37th Annual Camden Conference, “INDIA: Rising Ambitions, Challenges at Home.”
Our world is dangerously divided and polarized. Economic disparities, political divisions, environmental devastation, religious wars, and fear of immigrants only seem to be getting worse. In her talk, Singh will discuss if aesthetics — the opposite of anesthesia — could serve as an antidote for our modern crises. By heightening our sensibilities, visual and literary creations connect us with our very own selves, fellow humans and nature. Singh will illustrate this discussion with Sikh and Sufi poetry, contemporary Indian art and Bollywood film clips.
This is a hybrid event and will take place in the Picker Room at the Camden Public Library as well as on Zoom. To find the Zoom registration link to attend virtually, visit the “What’s Happening” adult events calendar at librarycamden.org.
Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh was born in India and went to Stuart Hall, a girls’ preparatory school in the USA. She received her B.A. in philosophy and religion from Wellesley College, her M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, and her Ph.D. from Temple University.