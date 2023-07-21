Friday, July 21
Camden on Canvas —
Twenty-two notable New England landscape artists will paint, en plein air, at various times and locations in Camden and the surrounding area from Friday, July 21, until noon Sunday, July 23. 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Camden Amphitheater, Camden, Camden, 04843.
Terrific Tide-Pooling Treks At Drift Inn Beach —
Come join our educators as they comb through the lower intertidal zone looking for urchins, crabs, sea stars and even lobsters and eels! 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Drift Inn Beach, 23 Drift Inn Road, Saint George, 04860. 207-3728677.
Merryspring Nature Center Bug Safari —
Merryspring Nature Center will host its annual Bug Safari as part of its Free Family Fridays series July 21. 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. 30 Conway Rd, 30 Conway Road, Camden, 04843. 207- 236-2239 .
Rockland Public Library middle school reading club —
The Rockland Public Library’s middle school reading club will meet on July 21, and now third graders are welcome to join the club. 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, 04841. 594-0310.
Lasers and Literature Summer Reading Program —
Rockport Public Library will host Prismatic Magic a music and laser light show extravaganza in the auditorium of Camden-Rockport Middle School. 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. 1 Limerock St, 1 Limerock Street, Rockport, 04856. 207-236-3642 .
Camden Shakespeare Festival: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' —
Camden Shakespeare Festival opens its 10th season. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' is a dream come true. Directed by Stephen Legawiec. 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Camden Amphitheater, Camden, Camden, 04843. 207-464-0008.
“Ways of Learning; An Apprentice Boatbuilder in Japan” A Discussion With Douglas Brooks —
Join us for an evening lecture with Douglas Brooks on traditional Japanese boatbuilding. 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Apprenticeshop, 655 Main Street, Rockland, 04841. 207-594-1800.
Hiss Golden Messenger —
An intimate solo performance by songwriter M.C. Taylor. 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main Street, Waldoboro, 04572.
Stephanie Ryann, singer: Live Music at Skal —
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. SKAL, 6 Bodwell Lane - Carver's Pond, Vinalhaven.
Saturday, July 22
The Saint George Odd Fellows —
The Saint George Odd Fellows is proud to announce the start of our Summer Concert Series Saturday July 22nd at 2 pm Mid Coast Brass Quintet 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Saint George Odd Fellows Lodge 132, 7 Elementary School Road, Saint George, 04860. 6093358784.
Silent Picture Day —
Two movies released in 1923 will be screened for this special centennial event: "Our Hospitality" at 2 p.m. and "Little Old New York" at 4:30 p.m. Both will be presented with live piano accompaniment. 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland, 04841. 207-594-0070.
Good Trouble Project Concert —
The featured performers for this music series are Lisa Redfern and David Dodson. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. First Universalist Church in Rockland, 345 Broadway, Rockland, 04841. 508-314-1506.
A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience —
Popular Beatles multimedia tribute returns to Camden 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 207-236-3154.
Louisa Stancioff, folk music—
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. SKAL, 6 Bodwell Lane - Carver's Pond, Vinalhaven.
Sunday, July 23
Brae Maple Farm open farm day —
Take part in a variety of activities at Brae Maple Farm on July 23. 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Brae Maple Farm, 233 North Union Road, Union, 04862.
'Grease' Screening, Sing-along —
Calling all Pink Ladies and T-birds to a rollicking, one-show-only screening and sing-along with the 1978 musical blockbuster film "Grease." 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main Street, Waldoboro, 04572.
Monday, July 24
CMCA ArtCamp —
Explore art this summer! Join this morning day camp running Mondays through Thursdays. Eight weeks of ArtCamp with a variety of media and community teaching artists. 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter Street, Rockland, 04841.
Rockland Public Library tour —
A July 24 tour will feature the history, art and architecture of the Rockland Public Library. Meet at the circulation desk for this all-ages event. 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, 04841. 594-0310.
Monday Night Blues —
Billy The Kid & The Regulators perform for this weekly Blues series. Come see great artists up close. Like on Facebook @MondayNightBlues. 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Rock Harbor Brewing Co., 5 Payne Avenue, Rockland, 04841. 207-691-0825.
Tuesday, July 25
Summering with Vultures —
Don Reimer will give a presentation on Summering with Vultures at Merryspring Nature Center. 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. 30 Conway Rd, 30 Conway Road, Camden, 04843. 236-2239.
Energy of Everything: Energy Efficiency & Electrification in Maine —
The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Ross Anthony, Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m., in the community room. This event is free and open to all. 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, 04841. 594-0310.
Pizza Fundraiser —
Pizza Fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Midcoast 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. American Flatbread, 399 Commercial Street, Rockport, 04856.
Public presentations of the new South Thomaston Library and Community Center —
The South Thomaston Library and Community Center Facility Committee will present a Preliminary Project Plan at public information sessions this July. 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Spruce Head Community Hall & Historical Assoc., 60 Village Road, South Thomaston, 04859. 617-515-3401.
Leyla McCalla in Concert —
Former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Leyla McCalla finds inspiration from her past and present, whether it is her Haitian heritage or her adopted home of New Orleans. 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland, 04841. 207-594-0070.
Wednesday, July 26
Family Fun Days at Herring Gut Coastal Science Center —
Bring the whole family to explore the theme of the week with our educators. 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center, 59 Factory Road, Saint George, 04855. 2073728677.
Stephanie Ryann, singer —
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. 16 Bay View, 16 Bay View St, Camden.
Juston McKinney, comedy —
Free with Fair Admission.
7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Union Fair, Fairgrounds Ln, Union.
Wellness Wednesday —
The Knox Clinic and Coastal Recovery Community Center will host Wellness Wednesdays on the second Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m. and the fourth Wednesday of every month from 4-6 p.m. 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 11 White St, 11 White Street, Rockland, 04841. 207-301-6997.
Thursday, July 27
Morning in Maine: Science Under Sail —
Join Captain Tyler and a Herring Gut Educator for a sail on the 55' ketch, A Morning in Maine. 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. 3 Police Plaza, 3 Police Plaza, Rockland, 04841. 2073728677.
Shop for Hope —
New Hope Midcoast’s boutique clothing and accessory sale is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 27, 28 and 29 at the Flanagan Center in Rockland. 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock Street, Rockland, 04841. (207) 691-5969.
MEOC Essentials of College Planning —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops entitled "Essentials of College Planning." 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. UMA Rockland Center, 91 Camden Street, Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Aquatots: Tides (Beach Walk) —
1-hour session of science, movement, and art for ages 3-6! Every Thursday in July and August from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center, 59 Factory Road, Saint George, 04855. 2073728677.
Film: 'Attack of the Giant Leeches' —
"Attack of the Giant Leeches" is a 1959 Bernard Kowalski film featuring a pair of massive, intelligent leeches terrorizing the Florida Everglades. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, 04841.
Friday, July 28, 2023
Exhibit Opening Reception —
Work by artists Chris Moses and Alicia Hammatt is on display from July 27 through Aug. 2. The public is invited to this opening reception. Visit granitegallerymaine.com for hours and more information. 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Granite Gallery, 68 Main Street, Saint George, 04860.
Arts In The Barn Reception, Book Signing —
Arts In The Barn opens "The Lobster Show" with a reception and limited-edition book signing by K. Stephens, author of "The Ghost Trap." 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. 17 Hathorne Point Rd, 17 Hathorne Point Road, Cushing, 04563.
Concert: The Docksiders —
The Las Vegas-based "Yacht Rockers" perform a unique tribute act of soft rock songs of the '70s and '80s. Hit songs, costume changes and visual production are only topped by a world-class performance. 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main Street, Waldoboro, 04572.