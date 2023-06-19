Friday, June 23
Free college planning workshop —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, entitled "Essentials of College Planning," for adults 19 and over. 10 a.m. to noon, Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Warren Days —
The annual Warren Days celebration will begin on June 23, featuring a variety of attractions for the weekend. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Warren, 04864.
Sunny War Concert —
Folk/punk guitarist Sunny War and her band will appear on the Strand Theatre stage. 7:30 to 10 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland, 04841. 594-0070.
The Blue Café: Hymn for Her —
Hymn for Her brings summer tour to Camden 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 236-3154.
Saturday, June 24
South Thomaston Library flea market and book sale —
The annual South Thomaston Library Flea Market and Book Sale will be held on Saturday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guilford Butler School, South Thomaston, South Thomaston, 04858. 594-7416.
Hope Historical Society Yard/Bake Sale —
Hope Historical Society Yard/Bake Sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 479 Camden Road, Hope, 04847. 763-3631 .
Warren Historical Society open house —
The Warren Historical Society will hold an open house during Warren Day, June 24. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 225 Main Street, Warren, 04864.
Country Tea and Tours at the Andrew Robinson Homestead —
Join the St. George Historical Society for their “Country Tea and Tours” event at the Andrew Robinson Homestead 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 945 River Road, Saint George, 04860. 372-2231
Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club Field Day —
The Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club has announced its participation in the upcoming ARRL Field Day event at the Thomaston Green. The event is open to the public at 2 p.m. Thomaston Green, 9 Robbins Lane, Thomaston, 04861.
Sunday, June 25
Prayer & Well-Being: A Spiritual Adventure —
Join us in the Community Room at the First Congregational Church in Camden for a talk on how you're already a healer and why. 2 to 3 p.m. First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 236-4040.
VoXX: Voice of Twenty Concert —
The Midcoast Maine-based a cappella vocal ensemble presents its annual summer series at the Old South Cushing Church, Salt Pond Road. 4 to 5:30 p.m. South Cushing, 04563.
Waldoboro community Pride march —
A community Pride march will be held in Waldoboro on June 17. 4 to 6 p.m. Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main Street, Waldoboro, 04572.
Monday, June 26
Monday Night Blues —
Memphis Lightning performs for this weekly Blues series. Come see great artists up close. Like on Facebook @MondayNightBlues. 7 to 10 p.m. Rock Harbor Brewing Co., 5 Payne Ave., Rockland, 04841.691-0825.
Goldenoak —
GoldenOak’s music is rooted in the natural landscape. This Maine-based band is fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall and rounded out by up-right bassist Mike Knowles and Drummer Jackson Cromwell. Performance is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Sterlingtown Public House, 289 Common Road Bx 485, Union.
Tuesday, June 27
Morning in Maine: Science Under Sail —
Join Captain Tyler and a Herring Gut Educator for a sail on the 55-foot ketch, A Morning in Maine. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 3 Police Plaza, Rockland, 04841. 372-8677.
Free college planning workshop —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, entitled "Essentials of College Planning," for adults 19 and over. 2 to 5 p.m. Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee speaker series —
Tour of the town-owned dams along the Megunticook River. 4:15 to 6 p.m. Camden-Rockport Middle School, 34 Knowlton Street, Camden, 04843.
Thursday, June 29
Free college planning workshop —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, entitled "Essentials of College Planning," for adults 19 and over. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. UMA Rockland Center, 91 Camden Street, Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Friday, June 30
Starship Pinafore —
Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical “H.M.S Pinafore" in space! 7 to 9 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
The Knox Museum Presents: Daniel Adam Maltz performs Mozart and Haydn on a Historic Fortepiano —
A solo concert by Daniel Adam Maltz as he performs Haydn and Mozart's music on a fortepiano. 7 to 8:30 pm. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 354-0826.