Ida’s Wine Bar
The Waldoboro Inn has opened Ida’s Wine Bar in the carriage house as well as adding a few pop-up events. There is an artist-in-residence program where guests can view the artist’s process or participate in a sip n’ paint.
Pop-ups are bringing different food selections to Waldoboro. So far that has included authentic Greek food and an Argentinian wood-fired grill cookout.
The Waldoboro Inn was built in 1880 by John B. Stahl, a ship’s captain during Waldoboro’s heyday as a shipbuilding town. During the early 20th century, his son Clint turned the residence into Stahl’s Tavern with the help of his wife Ida.
From there, the grand captain’s home was purchased by Ted and Betsy Wooster as a private residence. After their passing, it was purchased and renovated into the Waldoboro Inn. It sits next door to The Waldo Theatre, and within walking distance of several galleries, the Perch, the Narrows, and the Medomak River.
The wine bar is named after Ida in honor of the building’s history and the fact that she was the last innkeeper. It has daily hours from 4-10 p.m. unless otherwise noted on their Instagram, which is also the best place to learn about the pop-up events as there generally isn’t much advance notice.
Genealogy
The annual meeting of the Old Broad Bay Family History Association is Aug. 5 beginning at 9 a.m. The day begins with coffee, a meet and greet, and a short business meeting.
At 10 a.m., Heather Moran from the Maine State Archives will be the featured speaker. She will give an overview of the state archives with special emphasis on collections relevant to genealogical research.
Anyone is welcome to join the event at Safe Harbor Community Chapel at 50 Mill St. (former VFW). The suggested donation is $5, with snacks, lunch and dessert being served.
Old German Church Service
The Old German Church Annual Service is at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, officiated by Pastor Carolyn Neighoff from the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle. The service will be followed by an informal reception hosted by the German Protestant Society Auxiliary.
The church is open weekday afternoons through the end of August, with hosts from the German Protestant Society and the Waldoboro Women’s Club answering questions about the grounds. Whenever a guide is available, there will be an open flag at the entrance along Route 32/Bremen Road.
Perch Café and Bakery
The Perch continues to expand its offerings including adding a couple of tables for outdoor seating on Friendship Street as well displaying some of Audrey Belcher’s artwork on the walls inside the café. Its typical hours for coffee, tea, and baked goods are Thursday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Not long ago, they opened for what the Perch is calling Roost hours on Friday and Saturdays from 5-9 p.m. During that time, customers can get beer, wine, zero-proof cocktails as well as savory snacks.
Takeout options at the café have been increasing with plans underway to start offering lunch items in the to-go case. Right now, customers may purchase cans and bottles of local beers and wines, and some hyper-local offerings such as cheese from Lakin’s Gorges and Copper Tail Farm, in addition to Maine items such as canned sardines, mussels, and crackers to pair with the Perch’s homemade baked goods.
Upcoming events
The Waldoboro Farmers Market is every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Town Office.
Delano’s Seafood hosts a weekly cruise-in on Wednesdays starting at 4:30 p.m.
Krissane Baker’s exhibit at the Waldoboro Public Library continues through mid-August.
Ben Sloat: Counter Monument is on display at the Gravedigger’s Daughter gallery at 882 Main St., weekends 3-6 p.m. through Aug. 13.