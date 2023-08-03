Community News

Waldoboro Inn

The Waldoboro Inn on Main Street, with a sign to the right for Ida’s Wine Bar, which is in the carriage house along School Street. Photo by Rebecca Waddell

Ida’s Wine Bar

The Waldoboro Inn has opened Ida’s Wine Bar in the carriage house as well as adding a few pop-up events. There is an artist-in-residence program where guests can view the artist’s process or participate in a sip n’ paint.

