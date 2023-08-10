Photography display at Corner Gallery
Today and tomorrow only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corner Gallery, 2 Old Union Road, Washington Lakes Watershed Association presents their annual photo contest. Vote for your favorite of 19 entries. The winner will be announced at Saturday’s WLWA annual meeting.
DarkSky presentation at Medomak Family Camp
That annual meeting kicks off with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. when the photo winner will be announced. Keynote Speaker Ruskin Hartley of the International Dark-Skies (DarkSky) will begin his presentation at 7 p.m.
DarkSky leads a global movement to protect natural night skies. Mr. Hartley’s lecture will focus on light pollution causes and effects and provide simple solutions to address light pollution.
Broadband Festival
Saturday fun fair! Celebrate Washington and the culmination of three years of work from our Broadband committee, volunteers and the Washington Town Office staff. The Washington Historical Society, the Recreation Committee and WLWA are sending volunteers to answer your questions about their latest projects. Hang out, eat some free food, grab a sweet or two (cotton candy, sno-cones and the Evening Star Grange’s famous pastries will all be on offer). The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Fire Station.
Washington Recreational Trails
Grant opportunities abound for this quickly growing project. Cate Cronin from the Maine Community Foundation will present a slideshow discussing our options. Enjoy a provided yummy morsel and hear all about it Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Room, 40 Old Union Road.
Washington Recreation Committee
Our kids need a soccer coach! The WRC is seeking someone to teach Pre-k to 2nd graders introductory soccer skills. Kicking toward the goal, not using their hands, teamwork and sportsmanship. Weekly practice (day and time coach's choice) at Prescott Memorial School and Saturday games in Warren.
WRC helps with registration, t-shirts, medals and the all-important post season pizza party. Text Alison Leavitt (207) 505-5650 or email recreationwashingtonmaine@gmail.com.
Snail count
Over 25 pounds of snails were captured in the derby on July 29. The WLWA reports good news and bad news: while there appear to be fewer snails in the area immediately around the boat launch, they are spreading further into Washington Pond itself. Dedicated snorkelers wanted! Contact wlwassn@gmail.com for tips on how you can help our delicate ecosystem.
Washington Challenge
Thank you, Joanie Rhoda for submitting this race wrap up and photograph.
Sunday, Aug. 6, couldn’t have been a more picture-perfect day for the town of Washington’s annual Fun Run and 5K Challenge Race. The challenge included three big hills in the second half of the course. The event attracted runners aged 2 to 82; most were returning, but a handful of first timers joined the fray. While many were local runners, competitors from several states took their shot at the courses.
Luke Baker from Washington, age 14, finished first among five fun runners by crossing the finish line eight minutes and 39 seconds after the start.
Gavin Wagner from Swedesboro, N.J., age 22, was the 5K first-place finisher among 18 runners with a time of 19:19. The female winner of the 5K was Bethany Heslam, who crossed the line in 26:14.
There were medals for overall and age-group winners, and a raffle after the race included gift cards to local stores and restaurants and homemade pie and maple syrup. Peg Hobbs, the race director, takes pride in coordinating this event which benefits the town’s Recreation Committee. It’s uncommon to find a road race in Maine that charges only $5 to enter and includes a t-shirt, and the event aligns with the committee’s focus of getting families active and outside, participating in activities that are affordable and fun.
100 years ago…
Preparations for the annual church fair which will be held in the Grange Hall on Aug. 14 are actively going on. This fair has become an important event in the community and this year promises to be the best in its history. Many attractive and useful articles will be on sale and a Chinese Laundry will be a new feature. Ice cream will be on sale and with a fine supper to close, a most interesting program is assured. (Courier-Gazette, August 7, 1923)
Correction
Washington’s young wood burning artist is named Seamus Donaghy.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband & their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.