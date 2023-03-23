Community News

Broadband meeting

Last week, the Broadband Committee and Select Board brought together an informational meeting in the Bryant Room with people from the organizations involved with bringing broadband high-speed internet service to Washington. Attending were teams of two to four from each company plus the Select Board, some residents in-person and about 20 via ZOOM. The purpose was to learn firsthand where Washington stands on the road to actually having high speed internet in our homes. A very, very short background is that the Feds put up some money to promote broadband expansion into rural and poorer areas of the country and created the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program. Washington resident Sara Bullard pulled together a committee to go for some of that money.

Recommended for you