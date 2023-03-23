Last week, the Broadband Committee and Select Board brought together an informational meeting in the Bryant Room with people from the organizations involved with bringing broadband high-speed internet service to Washington. Attending were teams of two to four from each company plus the Select Board, some residents in-person and about 20 via ZOOM. The purpose was to learn firsthand where Washington stands on the road to actually having high speed internet in our homes. A very, very short background is that the Feds put up some money to promote broadband expansion into rural and poorer areas of the country and created the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program. Washington resident Sara Bullard pulled together a committee to go for some of that money.
With superlative cooperation, fact-finding and attention to detail, the Broadband Committee’s efforts garnered our town a grant for acquiring broadband service, mostly free, from the bottom up. The actual upgrade is accomplished through a labyrinth of agencies and companies. And time. At the public meeting, Chairman of the Washington Broadband Committee Sara Bullard moderated as the teams from Maine Connectivity Authority, Axiom Technologies, Hawkeye Fiber Optics and Tilson Technology spoke about their roles and answered questions. Everyone involved showed assurance and enthusiasm about their work in various roles and gave listeners a realistic picture of the complex number of permits and licenses and cooperation from the necessary parties.
Through the whole hour, these professionals interacted and complemented each other’s comments in such a way as to inspire confidence and competence. I was certainly excited to see and hear from all these people and recognize that they were really invested in this project. I’d say that the state of affairs with the Broadband Project is just where it needs to be right now. Many thanks to the Select Board, the Broadband Committee, Sara Bullard and all those who came or tuned in to this informative and affirming discussion. Special thanks to the down-to-earth experts who traveled far and wide to come to our meeting. Amazingly we were able to meet our 60-minute time frame with just two minutes over. Really. (Sorry, Wes.) If you want to look into the project more deeply, check out maineconnectivity.org or the town website broadband FAQs pages. More information will be coming along.
District 45 candidate announced
The Candidates’ Night last week brought a welcome surprise as Wendy Pieh attended to announce her candidacy for the Maine House of Representatives District 45 seat which will be voted at a special election. Pieh is just beginning her campaign for this election but may be familiar to many because of her previous terms in the state legislature representing Bremen. District 45 is Washington, Friendship, Waldoboro and Bremen. The special election is on June 14.
Town’s candidates shine
Last Friday evening’s Meet the Candidates event at Evening Star Grange featured Noah Botley, on the ballot next week for MSAD 40 School Board; Tom Johnston, incumbent Select Board member running for reelection; and Kate Grinnell Tremblay, challenger for the Select Board seat. Mildred Melgard served as Master of Ceremonies. Noah Botley grew up in Lincolnville. He and his wife, Abigail (Abby), bought a home in Washington in 2020 and run a contracting business. Noah hopes to bring his impressions as both a home-schooled and public school student to the table. He is eager to “learn to ropes” and help SAD 40 develop the best programs for the most success for students at all levels.
Kate Grinnell is challenging Tom for a seat on the Select Board because, she says, she enjoyed serving on the appeals board. She would like to bring a woman’s perspective to the S.B. and is hoping to energize business development. Kate went to Washington schools and earned her college degree in mechanical engineering. She worked out of state for several years but happily moved back to her hometown five years ago. She’s married to Aaron Tremblay and works at Washington General. Tom Johnston has served two terms and one-third terms on the S.B. having filled a year of an unexpired term and being elected. He hopes to continue to serve. He hopes to help complete projects he’s involved in and to share all he’s learned through being fire chief, civil defense trainer, and selectman — not to mention Fishing Derby announcer, auctioneer extraordinaire and jack of all trades. Tom and his wife, Debbie, run Sunny Acres Farm. Be sure to vote tomorrow at the Bryant Room.
Blueberry Fields Maple Weekend
This Saturday and Sunday mark Maple Weekend at Blueberry Fields B&B. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 25) with self-guided sugarbush tours and syrup-making demonstrations. Maple goodies and syrup will be for sale both days. On Sunday (only, March 26) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a pancake breakfast and other selections will be available for purchase at individual prices. A two-pancake breakfast with bacon is $8.