Community News

Dr. Campbell House in Warren

Dr. Campbell House and Museum, 255 Main St. in Warren, home of the Warren Historical Society.

The Warren Historical Society will host Kristin Harris of the Boston Tea Party Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Campbell House and Museum for a talk on Col. Benjamin Burton, a participant in the Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is honored to be welcomed again in Warren to give a talk about the 250th anniversary commemorations and programming, the historic Grave Marker Program and the history of the Boston Tea Party.

