THOMASTON — The General Henry Knox Museum is excited to invite the community to its 10th-annual Boots on the Ground event. This Memorial Weekend celebration honors veterans, military personnel and their families. The event will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of Montpelier, just off Route 1 at the turn to Saint George in Thomaston. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Beverly and David Worthington and Bangor Savings Bank are sponsors of the event.
The festivities will commence and end with patriotic ceremonies to commemorate the importance of the holiday weekend and honor the service and sacrifice of America's armed forces. The keynote speaker will be Doc Goodwin, president of the Maine Veterans Project and a Navy combat veteran. After the ceremonies, Tenants Harbor Masons, Knox Museum personnel and American Legion Post One will serve lunch.
From noon to 2 p.m., Montpelier will be open for free admission for veterans and active-duty military and their families. The event will occur rain or shine under the big white tent on the front lawn. Visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring lawn chairs if possible. In addition, the museum will provide some seating.
The Knox Museum is a proud participant in the National Endowment for the Arts Blue Star Museum program, offering free admission to Montpelier for active military and their immediate families. Montpelier will be open for weekly tours, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with reduced hours through Columbus Day.