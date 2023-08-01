The Lincolnville Improvement Association is sponsoring the Blueberry Wing Ding Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Lobster Pound, 2521 Atlantic Highway, on Lincolnville Beach.
From 7 to 10 a.m., a blueberry pancake breakfast will be served featuring just-picked berries from local farmer, Blueberry Hannah. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children under eight. Breakfast includes sausage or bacon, juice, and coffee.
Bake sale tables will display home-made blueberry goodies: pies, cakes, muffins, jams, and fresh blueberry salsa. Dogs are not forgotten — also on sale are organic blueberry biscuits and Blueberry “Wing Dog” tennis balls!
The white elephant table will have plenty of blueberry-inspired merchandise and an eclectic assortment of treasures for sale.
Local businesses have donated prizes for the Raffle, such as:
Inn at Ocean's Edge: night's stay with breakfast
Lincolnville General Store: $25 gift card
Beach Store: $50 gift card
Whale's Tooth Pub: $50 gift card
Dot's Market: $50 gift card
Aster and Rose at Youngtown Inn: $100 gift card
Red Cottage: $75 gift basket
McLaughlin's Lobster Shack: $100 gift card
Cellardoor Winery: $65 gift bag
Spouter Inn: gourmet breakfast for four, a $125 value
Victorian Inn By the Sea: $100 gift card
Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, 3 for $15, or 6 for $25, for a chance to win one of the prizes.
New this year are Wing Ding event t-shirts, Lincolnville 04849 hats, and the first collectible Blueberry Wing Ding poster.
The Lincolnville Improvement Association has been a part of Lincolnville for over 75 years — a group of townspeople who come together to support and beautify the Lincolnville area. Proceeds from events fund scholarships to local college-bound seniors.