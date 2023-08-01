Community News

The Lincolnville Improvement Association is sponsoring the Blueberry Wing Ding Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Lobster Pound, 2521 Atlantic Highway, on Lincolnville Beach.

From 7 to 10 a.m., a blueberry pancake breakfast will be served featuring just-picked berries from local farmer, Blueberry Hannah. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children under eight. Breakfast includes sausage or bacon, juice, and coffee.