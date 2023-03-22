Community News

THOMASTON — Bliss Beauty Spa opened its doors to the Midcoast community on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Located at 170 Main St. in Thomaston, the aesthetician-owned spa offers facials, eyelash extensions and waxing, among other services.

Owner and aesthetician Brittany Boynton is a recent graduate of Spa Tech Institute in Westbrook. She previously worked in office management, but decided in January of 2022 that it was time for a career change. A lifelong interest in the beauty industry and a desire to work more closely with customers led Boynton to pursue certification as an aesthetician. “I spend most of my time researching and learning more about skincare just for fun,” Boynton said in an interview, “so I knew that I had made the right move”.

Recommended for you