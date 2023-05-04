Birth announcement May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerardo and Carrie Bojorquez Garcia are pleased to announce the arrival of their son Juan Diego Bojorquez, born at 1:59 a.m. on April 28, 2023, weighing 16 pounds and 15 ounces. Grandparents are Sybil and Jody Wentworth, Craig and Gail Gleason, and maternal great-grandparent Rosalie Gleason, all of Union, and paternal grandparent Efrain Bojorquez Lopez of Sonora, Mexico. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Birth Announcement Recommended for you Biz Briefs Indoor Yard Sale @ Belfast United Methodist Church Bay View Collection Expands Management Team Mediation & the Art of Conflict Transformation professional development program to be offered in June at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast Are you coming to the Hop? 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Countdown has begun, are you coming? Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists