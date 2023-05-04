Community News

Gerardo and Carrie Bojorquez Garcia are pleased to announce the arrival of their son Juan Diego Bojorquez, born at 1:59 a.m. on April 28, 2023, weighing 16 pounds and 15 ounces. 

Grandparents are Sybil and Jody Wentworth, Craig and Gail Gleason, and maternal great-grandparent Rosalie Gleason, all of Union, and paternal grandparent Efrain Bojorquez Lopez of Sonora, Mexico.

