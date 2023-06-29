Beetles make a comeback
The Waldoboro Town Forest features an ancient stand of Hemlock trees, but an invasive species called Hemlock Wooly Adelgids were found infesting the trees back in April 2021.
“Some of the trees are 250 to 300 years old,” according to Leslie Lorentzen, former Conservation Commission chair. “It’s a living history out here. It’s really special to have an ancient grove like this in Waldoboro.”
To stop the invasive species from obliterating the hemlocks, Waldoboro has taken several steps to mitigate the situation, all of which appear to be helping. The town just released a third round of predator beetles, in addition to having injected some of the largest trees with pesticide.
The benefit of the beetles is that they do no harm in the way the pesticides can, while the pesticides act quicker. Maine Forestry Service Entomologist Colleen Teerling said that the injections were needed to start the process, but “the trees become a food desert to other insects and birds during the time they are being treated.” Visitors can tell which trees were injected as they are flagged.
Town Planner Max Johnstone said, “The beetles that were originally released in October 2021 were called Laricobius osakensis, which had to be obtained through a request with Maine Forest Service since they are not commercially available.”
This release was a different kind of beetles called Sasajiscymnus tsugae. He said, “The town purchased 2,000 from Tree Savers with funds from the sale of the Friendship Street School.” If needed, more trees would have been injected, but there was enough progress seen to go with the less expensive and more environmentally friendly route of releasing more predators.
Will Pratt, a member of the Waldoboro Select Board and the Conservation Commission, along with Morganne Price, new member of the Conservation Commission and Medomak Valley liaison with Midcoast Conservancy, assisted Johnstone, Teerling and Lorentzen in distributing 1,800 beetles, in packets of 100, on impacted trees within a portion of the forest. Johnstone took the remaining 200 to a newly discovered area impacted at Quarry Hill. He said that area seems pretty contained, so he and Teerling decided to start with only 200.
With the beetles, the hope is that they reproduce and continue to feast on the Hemlock Wooly Adelgids. By the time Johnstone checked the first release on the way out of the forest, the beetles were already spreading out.
Safety improvements
Steps are being taken to improve safety at several intersections in Waldoboro. New lines have been painted in all directions of the intersection where Main Street crosses between Jefferson Street and Friendship Road downtown.
The lines indicate no parking near the corners. This improves visibility of other traffic and individuals trying to use the crosswalks. Two handicap spaces were added as well. There are parking lots downhill on both sides of Main Street that should be used by anyone parking longer than two hours.
Upcoming events
The Home Port musical trio will perform at Cakewood Creative Arts, July 2 at 2 p.m.
The Waldoboro Farmers Market is every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Town Office.
Krissane Baker is the July Artist of the Month at the Waldoboro Public Library.