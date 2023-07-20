Bear sightings
Bears are not uncommon in Maine, but there may be more sightings now that a lot of people have security cameras.
There have been multiple bear sightings in Waldoboro in July, after a month or so of few reports. Most of the current sightings have been on or near Winslow’s Mills Road (Route 32) in the northern part of town, including on Quarry and N. Nobleboro roads. Some of the sightings were undoubtedly the same bear, but there are certainly others.
Kimberly Pepin managed to get an almost portrait-like photograph of the bear visiting Quarry Road.
Other sightings have been on Old Augusta and Union roads. At least one of those was a younger, smaller bear than what was seen over toward the transfer station.
The Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department recommends a few simple ways to reduce bears near homes. These ideas include taking in bird feeders each night from April-October, feeding pets and other animals indoors, cleaning grills and removing grease after each use, and securing garbage.
Eagle Scout Project
Life Scout Bruce Bossow, Jr. of Boy Scout Troop 254 completed the final stages of his Eagle Scout Project to benefit the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet.
Bossow, who lives in Waldoboro and is a rising senior at MVHS, wanted to find a local non-profit organization in town who would benefit from an Eagle Scout project. He connected with Dr. Emily Trask Eaton at the Closet when he learned of the need for a way to display shoes.
After working with Trask-Eaton on what she envisioned, Bossow designed, built, painted, and then installed the display with the help of other scouts and the adult leadership in his troop. “It took 10-15 hours to build it,” Bossow said, but more time went into design, getting materials, organizing work sessions, and finally installing.
Bossow said he “talked to the assistant manager of operations at N.C. Hunt and showed him his designs. and they donated all of the materials.”
Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Bossow has 34 merit badges, including the 21 required to achieve the rank, and this service project is the last phase of the process. Now he needs to present the final project to the Board of Review.The Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet is at 124 Friendship Rd and is a completely volunteer run shop which provides free clothing, shoes, accessories, and other items to people in need. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Gifts to Historical Society
The Waldoborough Historical Society held its annual meeting and received two significant donations toward the capital campaign.
Members from the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary Committee presented a check for $14,500 to the Historical Society.
A bigger, surprise donation came from Sandra Whitehill and her husband Norman, who donated $45,000 to the capital campaign. The thermometer on the campaign is now up close to $60,000.
Upcoming events
Hiss Golden Messenger (solo) performs at the Waldo Theatre on July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Open Garden Day at Scapegoat Daylilies is Sunday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The garden is at 361 Reef Road.
“Some Like it Hot” is showing at the Waldo Theatre on July 25 at 7 p.m.