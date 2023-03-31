ROCKPORT — Rep. Vicki Doudera spent Monday, March 6, visiting Camden Hills Regional High School and enjoyed glimpses of more than a dozen high school classrooms in action.
The visit was initiated by teacher Patti Forster and student school board representatives Kelsey Clayton, Flora Gurdon and Bailey Curtis served as guides for Doudera.
By the end of the day she had experienced the full range of CHRHS course offerings: core classes in science, social studies and English; electives such as foreign language, culinary discoveries, the Hatchery; and a visit to the Special Education department.
She was able to talk at more length with students researching solutions to climate change in Jamie Gillette’s class and to educate students in Forster’s class about the legislative process while she waited to testify on LD 405 (An Act to Prevent False Reporting Leading to Evacuation, Shutdown or Lockdown, a bill she co-sponsored) via Zoom. She also had the opportunity to eat lunch with members of the Women’s Advocacy Club (Tula Bradley-Prindiville, Tatum Freeman, Charlotte Thackeray, Natalie Lindahl, Sofia Howell and Chloe Root), Principal Jen Curtis and Assistant Superintendent Shawn Carlson.
Rep. Doudera’s time in Gillette’s class was a result of Doudera’s interest in addressing climate change and the current focus of Gillette’s Honors 9 English curriculum. The course features a focus on climate change. Earlier, students read and then wrote stories within the emerging genre of ‘cli-fi' ('climate fiction’).
Groups of students have chosen two competing solutions to reduce carbon emissions and will debate which is the most urgent, with the class voting on which side made a more convincing argument. They will then take the skills learned through this sequence to “Communicate for Change” with an audience and topic of their choice. The goal is to assist students to become agents of change and remain hopeful for the future.
Doudera informed students about activity in the State House related to limiting carbon emissions in the transportation sector, advised students about the most effective practices for lobbying legislators on and educated groups about recent state actions related to their chosen solutions.
Student Maddy St. Charles was one among many who directly benefitted from Doudera’s visit. “She helped us learn specific laws directly related to protecting Maine’s coastal wetlands, which was very helpful to making a better argument.”
Doudera also shared her expertise on the situation with plastic recycling in the Midcoast and the controversy over off-shore wind turbines with other students.
