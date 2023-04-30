Community News

CAMDEN — Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., hosts an exhibit of original illustrations from the picture books of children’s book author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen throughout May in the Picker Room Gallery. Van Dusen’s exhibit coincides with the national celebration of Children’s Book Week. All ages are invited to meet Van Dusen during the opening reception event Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. in the Picker Room, which will include a read-and-draw activity for kids.

