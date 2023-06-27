ROCKLAND — The Mid-Coast School of Technology had nine students participate in the 2023 National Leadership and Skills Conference this year, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Annually, approximately 15,000 people attend the conference, including students, teachers, colleges and industry partners. Students compete at the high school and postsecondary levels in various competitions.
Last week, MCST sent teams for Health Knowledge Bowl, Emergency Medical Technician, and individuals for Welding Sculpture, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer and Computer Programming competitions. All teams and individuals earned gold at the Maine State Competition in March earning their spot in Atlanta.
In CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer, recent graduate Asa Burgess brought home a Bronze Medal in his competition of 43 competitors, each being the top competitors from their state. Burgess took two years of machine tooling while also working at Knox Machine in Warren. He plans to continue working at Knox Machine while also attending Southern Maine Community College in the fall to study CNC Machining.
The EMT team was made up of Jillian Barnard and Taber Twitchell and placed 10th in the nation. Barnard was a junior this year in the EMT class with plans to go into the health care field. Twitchell just graduated after completing two years in the small engines and compact diesel program and firefighting. He also attended an adult-ed EMT evening program this spring. He plans to use his firefighter 1 and 2 certifications to work for the Hope Fire Department.
Braden Luce competed in Welding Sculpture. He was a first year welding student as a junior with plans to return next year as a second-year welding student. His final placement was undetermined at the time of this release.
Brooke Vincent attended the National Leadership and Skills Conference competing in Computer Programming and placed sixth nationally. Vincent just finished her junior year and the second year of design technology. Her plans after high school include furthering her study in computer programming.
The Health Knowledge Bowl team of four made up of Alydia Hatch, Ashleigh Cronin, Maggie Gill and Emilee Masonoff placed 16th. Hatch and Cronin, both recent graduates, completed a year in Medical Science where they earned three college credits in medical terminology. Hatch plans to attend SMCC in the fall to study nursing while Cronin will be enrolled at the University of Maine to study kinesiology. Gill recently graduated and completed the EMT program and has plans to attend Bates College to study Biology before attending medical school to become a pediatric oncologist. Masonoff just finished her junior year and the CNA program and earned her CNA Certification. She plans to return to Mid-Coast next year and attend the Medical Science program.