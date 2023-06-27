Community News

ROCKLAND — The Mid-Coast School of Technology had nine students participate in the 2023 National Leadership and Skills Conference this year, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Annually, approximately 15,000 people attend the conference, including students, teachers, colleges and industry partners. Students compete at the high school and postsecondary levels in various competitions.

Last week, MCST sent teams for Health Knowledge Bowl, Emergency Medical Technician, and individuals for Welding Sculpture, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer and Computer Programming competitions. All teams and individuals earned gold at the Maine State Competition in March earning their spot in Atlanta.

