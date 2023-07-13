Community News

James Zoller

James Zoller, holding his donation and a puppy.

THOMASTON — Celebrated self-taught artist James Zoller has once again demonstrated his generous spirit by donating the proceeds from his recent exhibit, "Life in Color," at the Craignair Gallery to Pope Memorial Humane Society. Zoller's contribution of $4,000 will greatly support the well-being and care of the animals at the shelter.

James Zoller, a Maine artist with over 25 years of experience, has captivated audiences worldwide with his vibrant and imaginative still-life paintings. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in San Antonio, Texas, and extensive travels throughout Mexico, Zoller's early style was heavily influenced by the rich colors found in Mexican arts and crafts. To this day, he incorporates these vibrant hues into his captivating artworks.

Recommended for you