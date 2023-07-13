THOMASTON — Celebrated self-taught artist James Zoller has once again demonstrated his generous spirit by donating the proceeds from his recent exhibit, "Life in Color," at the Craignair Gallery to Pope Memorial Humane Society. Zoller's contribution of $4,000 will greatly support the well-being and care of the animals at the shelter.
James Zoller, a Maine artist with over 25 years of experience, has captivated audiences worldwide with his vibrant and imaginative still-life paintings. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in San Antonio, Texas, and extensive travels throughout Mexico, Zoller's early style was heavily influenced by the rich colors found in Mexican arts and crafts. To this day, he incorporates these vibrant hues into his captivating artworks.
Zoller's commitment to giving back to his community is as extraordinary as his artistic talent. In a statement, he expressed his deep passion for both color and painting, stating, "There is nothing more exciting to me, especially during the long winter months, than to walk into a studio filled with vibrant color. Color gives me joy. Painting gives me joy. These still-life paintings represent all of that joy."
"We are incredibly grateful to James for his kindness and support," expressed Kasey Bielecki, Marketing & PR Manager from Pope Memorial Humane Society. "His contribution is making a significant impact in the lives of the animals in our care at the shelter. Thanks to his generosity, the PMHS team can continue providing food, shelter, medical care to homeless pets in need."
James Zoller's ongoing commitment to philanthropy and his talent as an artist have solidified his place as an inspirational figure in both the art world and the community. Pope Memorial Humane Society, along with all those who admire Zoller's work, extend their sincerest appreciation for his remarkable generosity and unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of homeless pets in need.
For more information about James Zoller and his artwork, please visit his website at jameszoller.com.
Pope Memorial Humane Society is committed to ensuring the compassionate care, treatment and placement of companion animals in transition and enrich the lives of pets and people in our community.