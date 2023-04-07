Community News

Crewmen aboard seiner

Crewmen aboard seiner working with seine. "Scottish seining on 55' MARY ANN BRADFORD" [ref. NF 07/1980, p. 32].

 Courtesy of the Penobscot Marine Museum, National Fisherman Collection.

The Camden Public Library carries on its Maritime Month tradition this April by hosting a series of marine-themed programs and featuring a month-long exhibit of photographs from the Penobscot Marine Museum’s National Fisherman Collection. Many programs for Maritime Month will be hybrid, welcoming a live audience as well as participants on Zoom.

From April 1 to 27, the exhibit “Working the Sea: Selections from the National Fisherman Collection” will be on view in the Picker Room Gallery. National Fisherman was introduced in 1954 as a monthly publication focused, then and now, on commercial fishermen: the industry that surrounds them, the boats they use, and the gear they rely on. National Fisherman covered it all: fishing, building and repairing small boats, trending maritime equipment and supplies, and the ordinary drama of life and work at sea, present and past. The Picker Room hosts meetings and library events and is not always open for viewing. Please call ahead or check our website calendar to see what’s happening daily.

Tags

Recommended for you