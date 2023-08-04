Anchors flanking volunteer, Jonathan Young, Founder & Chair Capt. Jim Sharp, Vice Chair Richard Crossman, CoFounder Meg Sharp, Antarctica Society past president Chip Lagerbom, museum board members Jim Bowditch and Chip Holmes, Ed Varney and Museum Advisory Council Member Tom Norton.
Left to right: Capt. Jim Sharp, Museum Co-founder Meg Sharp and Antarctica Society past president Chip Lagerbom
ROCKLAND — The celebration of World Anchor Day on July 29 had special meaning this year for Rockland's Sail, Power and Steam Museum as they received two anchors from the Vermont-based Antarctican Society. The anchors were from the research vessel Hero that served the National Science Foundation's research station Palmer from 1968 to 1984.
The anchors were presented to museum co-founders Jim and Meg Sharp by the society's archivist and past present, Chip Lagerbom. "This vessel had such strong ties to Maine," noted Lagerbom. "When it became clear that she couldn't be saved, we started working to bring pieces of her back to her home. Her design was conceived here; she was built here; and researchers from Maine served aboard her. It was only fitting that she be memorialized at this museum whose mission is the celebrate, honor, experience and share the story of Maine's maritime heritage."
"We are thrilled to accept this donation," stated Sharp. "Maine-built boats drove world-wide transportation, commerce and exploration for generations. We are proud that the Society has chosen us to help tell the story of the Hero. Jack Crowell was a good friend, so sharing in the history of this vessel is especially meaningful to me, personally."
Hero was built at the Harvey F. Gamage shipyard in South Bristol. A sturdy wooden trawler, she served as a scientific platform along the shallow bays and passages of southern South America and the ice-choked Antarctic Peninsula. Palmer Station was named after seal hunter Nathaniel Palmer from Stonington, Conn., and Hero was the name of his ship from where he first glimpsed the Antarctic Peninsula in 1820.
Arctic mariner and Maine-resident Jack Crowell was the NSF point-man for the job and led the charge for the new Hero to be constructed of wood, have sails and be built by well-known wooden shipbuilder Harvey Gamage.
Designed by marine architect Stanley Potter, Hero was 125-feet long and 300 tons, but drew only a dozen feet of water, crucial for it to explore the inner bays and harbors of the Antarctic peninsula. Contemporary icebreakers and research ships drew over twice that depth, making Hero rather unique at the time. Diesel driven by a 380-horsepower engine, she also carried sails. Her frame was made of native-oak timbers and sheathed in tough green-heart wood from South America. The mast was Oregon fir.
For the next 16 years, Hero served in South American, Cape Horn and Antarctic Peninsula waters. Hero became an important part of American science and diplomacy in the region. In the mid-1980s, the next-generation research vessel, the all-steel Polar Duke, built in Norway, came online. Hero’s time had passed, and she was decommissioned in 1986.
Hero fell on hard times and in the late 90s and eventually sold at auction for $5000. From there she had several owners, eventually sinking at her dock in 2017 during a winter storm and becoming an environmental hazard. The Antarctican Society contacted DNR and received tentative approval to take ownership of any salvaged items of Hero. After raising the necessary funds for transport, they learned they would receive 17-tons worth of Hero remains. Traveling cross-country in winter conditions, including a four-day blizzard shutdown of Interstate 80 in Wyoming, they arrived in Maine just before Christmas, 54 years after leaving.
Some of the salvaged items include Hero’s two 814-pound Baldt bow anchors, which were preserved and presented to the museum.
Lagerbom offered the Society's thanks to the Sharps and the board of the museum, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Ballard Marine Construction, RB Brown’s Transportation services, society members who donated transportation funds, a host of other individuals who helped in many ways like Ed Varney, Willie Wilson and Dick Wolak, the Antarctican Society and its Board of Directors, and the Belfast Area High School Marine Institute who helped with preservation efforts and created a wooden plaque to accompany the gift.