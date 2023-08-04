Community News

ROCKLAND — The celebration of World Anchor Day on July 29 had special meaning this year for Rockland's Sail, Power and Steam Museum as they received two anchors from the Vermont-based Antarctican Society. The anchors were from the research vessel Hero that served the National Science Foundation's research station Palmer from 1968 to 1984.

The anchors were presented to museum co-founders Jim and Meg Sharp by the society's archivist and past present, Chip Lagerbom. "This vessel had such strong ties to Maine," noted Lagerbom. "When it became clear that she couldn't be saved, we started working to bring pieces of her back to her home. Her design was conceived here; she was built here; and researchers from Maine served aboard her. It was only fitting that she be memorialized at this museum whose mission is the celebrate, honor, experience and share the story of Maine's maritime heritage."

