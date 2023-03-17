Community News

74th Annual Garden Tour

A garden from the 74th Annual Garden Tour in 2022. Photo Courtesy of the Camden Garden Club.

Tickets to the Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour — taking place July 20 —will go on sale online April 1. Tickets are $40 and will be available through the Club’s website. Closer to the event. tickets will also be available for in-person purchase at local merchants. 

The tour will take place rain or shine Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 to 4 p.m. at various gardens throughout Camden and includes a retrospective gardening exhibit, special events, and new attractions for ticket holders.