Tickets to the Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour — taking place July 20 —will go on sale online April 1. Tickets are $40 and will be available through the Club’s website. Closer to the event. tickets will also be available for in-person purchase at local merchants.
The tour will take place rain or shine Thursday, July 20 from 9:30 to 4 p.m. at various gardens throughout Camden and includes a retrospective gardening exhibit, special events, and new attractions for ticket holders.
From expansive seaside garden estates to small bungalow side yards, the tour aims to spotlight the best examples of individual gardens in Camden.
This year, six private gardens will be showcased featuring a variety of landscaping, planting styles, and architectural structures, with a modern emphasis on sustainable horticulture and native plantings.
Tickets will include access to a free, public month-long retrospective Garden Tour exhibit at the Camden Public Library, immersive garden side performances by local musicians, local confectionary treats, flower arranging demonstrations and the chance to win a painting done en plein air throughout the day by Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss.
Those interested in learning more and purchasing tickets should visit the Club’s website at camdengardenclub.org and sign up for the Club’s newsletter to receive tour-related alerts and notifications.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the Club’s ongoing activities including its public plantings at the Village Green and harbor landing, its downtown lamppost flower baskets and wreaths, its scholarship program for local high schoolers and alums, and its shade tree program.
Further information about the tour will be released and announced in the coming weeks.