Community News

TOPSHAM — Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that it has appointed Angela Twitchell of Topsham to be its Land Trust Program Director. The announcement was made at the annual Maine Land Conservation Conference, held May 3 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. Twitchell will assume the leadership position held for 13 years by Warren Whitney, who announced his retirement on Jan. 4.

As MCHT’s new Land Trust Program Director, Twitchell will be responsible for consulting with and advising local land trusts and building a strong and responsive land trust network across Maine. The Maine Land Trust Network, established in 1995 as a program of MCHT, represents 84 land trusts that manage 340 water access points, 2.6 million conserved acres, and over 2,500 miles of trails (about the width of the United States).

Tags

Recommended for you