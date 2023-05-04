TOPSHAM — Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that it has appointed Angela Twitchell of Topsham to be its Land Trust Program Director. The announcement was made at the annual Maine Land Conservation Conference, held May 3 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. Twitchell will assume the leadership position held for 13 years by Warren Whitney, who announced his retirement on Jan. 4.
As MCHT’s new Land Trust Program Director, Twitchell will be responsible for consulting with and advising local land trusts and building a strong and responsive land trust network across Maine. The Maine Land Trust Network, established in 1995 as a program of MCHT, represents 84 land trusts that manage 340 water access points, 2.6 million conserved acres, and over 2,500 miles of trails (about the width of the United States).
For the last 15 years Twitchell, who is from Turner, has served as executive director of Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, one of the state’s largest land trusts. Previously, she served as a land conservation consultant and a government and community relations coordinator for The Nature Conservancy. Her first job in conservation was serving as a joint employee of MCHT and TNC as a campaign manager for a $50 million Land for Maine’s Future Bond, which MCHT has helped sustain for two and half decades.
Twitchell, who says she “grew up in a family full of farmers, small businesspeople, and outdoor enthusiasts,” has a deep love of the natural world and was drawn from a young age to the cause of environmental protection. Her father’s family business – Twitchell’s Airport in Turner – provided her with the rare opportunity to visit largely inaccessible wilderness lakes and ponds. “As a child I was so lucky to be able to fly into remote places in Maine that few people get to see, but I also experienced firsthand the effects of pollution on the Androscoggin River and the result of humans not being good stewards of the land. I knew from a young age that I wanted to go into an environmental field,” she said.
Twitchell was a New England representative for Terrafirma Risk Retention Group, which works to ensure that land trusts can properly defend their conservation interests. She also served as chair of the Maine Land Trust Network from 2018-2021. She has been actively engaged for two decades in supporting local farmers and food systems and was part of an early band of land trust leaders pioneering new ways to connect people to nature. She helped establish the farmers’ market and community gardens at Crystal Spring Farm and helped to form the Merrymeeting Food Council, a network of farms, fisheries, businesses, nonprofits, and government to advance a dynamic food system in 14 towns surrounding Merrymeeting Bay. She has volunteered locally on numerous town, school, and sporting committees.
“I am honored to have been selected to join MCHT as the new Land Trust Program Director,” said Twitchell. “I’m particularly excited to be working on a statewide level to explore ways for the land trust network to collaborate and plan for intentional impacts, especially as it relates to climate change.”
Twitchell noted that Maine’s land trusts are already addressing a range of goals within the Maine Climate Action Plan, but she said “…if we collectively and intentionally pull together, I think that we can have a more significant impact on the state of Maine.”