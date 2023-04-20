Community News

Maine Coast Heritage Trust's Aldermere Farm, 20 Russell Ave. in Rockport,  will open its doors and barnyard Saturday, May 6, introducing 12 new members of its Belted Galloway herd and showing progress on a dual-purpose barn, visitor center, and series of substantial renovations both at the farm and at nearby Erickson Fields preserves.

Aldermere Farm, established in 1800, is home to the oldest continuously operated herd of Belted Galloway in the United States. The farm has been a landmark MCHT preserve since 1999, hosts over 2,000 visitors per year, and last year donated over 1,000 pounds of beef to local food pantries. Nearby Erickson Fields grows nearly 23,000 pounds of fresh produce for food pantries, public-school lunches, share tables and free farm stands in the Midcoast area.