Maine Coast Heritage Trust's Aldermere Farm, 20 Russell Ave. in Rockport, will open its doors and barnyard Saturday, May 6, introducing 12 new members of its Belted Galloway herd and showing progress on a dual-purpose barn, visitor center, and series of substantial renovations both at the farm and at nearby Erickson Fields preserves.
Aldermere Farm, established in 1800, is home to the oldest continuously operated herd of Belted Galloway in the United States. The farm has been a landmark MCHT preserve since 1999, hosts over 2,000 visitors per year, and last year donated over 1,000 pounds of beef to local food pantries. Nearby Erickson Fields grows nearly 23,000 pounds of fresh produce for food pantries, public-school lunches, share tables and free farm stands in the Midcoast area.
During Calf Unveiling Day, attendees will receive a progress report on a $3.8M campaign for critical new infrastructure and equipment at Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields preserves. Currently, $2.3M has been raised and MCHT has set a Dec. 31, 2023, deadline to meet its fundraising goal.
Aldermere Farm is undergoing a major renovation to accommodate the Belted Galloway herd while improving accessibility to the public. Included are a dual-purpose barn and visitor center with an accessible vestibule, grain room, washroom, storage areas, office, and a balcony, providing a top-down view of the working barn below.
Erickson Fields has already added a new open-air barn to house equipment that will be used for programing, gardening, and food distribution as the farm continues to engage in education and food security for members of the Midcoast community.
Staff and volunteers will open the doors to the public at 10 am. For more information on Aldermere Farm, visit aldermere.org. For more information on Erickson Fields, visit mcht.org/preserve/erickson-fields/. To learn more about the campaign’s infrastructure and equipment updates at mcht.org/moo.