Community News

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

ROCKLAND — The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 83 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, shelter, health care and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2023 Direct Service Grant Program. AIO Food & Energy Assistance in Rockland has been awarded $20,000.

“Basic access to food, housing and other essentials continues to be a pressing concern for too many Maine people,” said Lauralee Raymond, John T. Gorman Foundation manager, special initiatives. “Through this year’s Direct Service Grant Program, the John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to strengthen the efforts of organizations across the state to address these critical needs in their communities.”

Recommended for you