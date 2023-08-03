ROCKLAND — The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 83 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, shelter, health care and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2023 Direct Service Grant Program. AIO Food & Energy Assistance in Rockland has been awarded $20,000.
“Basic access to food, housing and other essentials continues to be a pressing concern for too many Maine people,” said Lauralee Raymond, John T. Gorman Foundation manager, special initiatives. “Through this year’s Direct Service Grant Program, the John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to strengthen the efforts of organizations across the state to address these critical needs in their communities.”
“The John T. Gorman Foundation grant will help AIO continue to serve our neighbors throughout Knox County who struggle with food insecurity,” said AIO Food & Energy Assistance Executive Director Joe Ryan. “We are grateful to be included among the 83 Maine service providers chosen to receive funding.”
This year, the Foundation awarded more than half of its Direct Service Grants to organizations focused on food insecurity and housing. Additional grants went to fund initiatives that provide health care, legal aid, language assistance, transportation, financial support and other services.
AIO Food & Energy Assistance currently provides food assistance to approximately 300 families each week and Weekend Meal packages to 465 families each week. In addition, AIO has provided 475 energy assistance gifts this past heating season and more than 25,000 diapers over the past year.
AIO Food & Energy Assistance is at 1A Gordon Drive in Rockland, Maine. Learn more about AIO by visiting AIO4me.org or calling 207-596-1043.