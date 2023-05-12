Community News

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance is excited to announce plans for a Community Open House on Thursday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m., at 1A Gordon Drive in Rockland. This event is open to the public, and there is no charge. Attendees can tour the facility and learn more about one of the few “market-model” food pantries in the United States. Pre-event private tours for groups of eight or more can be scheduled between 3-4 p.m. by emailing foodpantry@aiofoodpantry.org.

The Samoset Resort in Rockport has offered to cater the event. “Having recently toured the AIO facility, I was so impressed by the quality of services and level of professionalism I felt everyone in the community should know about AIO,” said Samoset General Manager Connie Russell. “We are very proud to support their efforts and excited to be part of this wonderful event.”

