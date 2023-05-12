ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance is excited to announce plans for a Community Open House on Thursday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m., at 1A Gordon Drive in Rockland. This event is open to the public, and there is no charge. Attendees can tour the facility and learn more about one of the few “market-model” food pantries in the United States. Pre-event private tours for groups of eight or more can be scheduled between 3-4 p.m. by emailing foodpantry@aiofoodpantry.org.
The Samoset Resort in Rockport has offered to cater the event. “Having recently toured the AIO facility, I was so impressed by the quality of services and level of professionalism I felt everyone in the community should know about AIO,” said Samoset General Manager Connie Russell. “We are very proud to support their efforts and excited to be part of this wonderful event.”
To help plan the event, attendees of the Open House are asked to RSVP at AIO4me.org or by email to foodpantry@aiofoodpantry.org. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required to attend. All community members are invited to come meet the board members, volunteers and staff that work together to execute AIO Food & Energy Assistance programs.
AIO Food & Energy Assistance currently provides food assistance to approximately 300 families each week and Weekend Meal packages to 465 families each week. In addition, AIO has provided 475 energy assistance gifts this past heating season and more than 25,000 diapers over the past year. You can learn much more about AIO programs during the open house event or by visiting AIO4me.org.