Community News

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

ROCKLAND — AIO Food and Energy Assistance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the community, is thrilled to announce the successful beginning of a fundraising campaign for the implementation of year-round hydroponic growing.

This campaign is the result of a partnership with and being spearheaded by a newly forming non-profit organization, Long Table Wellness, with a mission to inspire community, ensure year-round fresh food and promote planetary and personal wellness through innovations in the integration of ecologically-designed agricultural systems, architectural spaces, and local economies.

Recommended for you