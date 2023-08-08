Community News

Rabbi Lorin Troderman

ROCKLAND — Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is pleased to welcome Rabbi Lorin Troderman as their new spiritual leader. Rabbi Troderman joins Adas Yoshuron as the fourth rabbi in the synagogue’s recent history. The 111-year-old institution is the only synagogue in Midcoast, and represents a wide range of approaches to Judaism. Board President David Statman shared his hopes, “Our new rabbi, Lorin Troderman, respects and celebrates our diversity. He wants to hear from everyone to learn what each of us is looking for in Adas Yoshuron.”

Rabbi Troderman greeted the congregation with the following: “I look forward to getting to know you, and serving this community with integrity; to learning and growing with you; standing with you in both oys and joys; and offering patience, open-mindedness and love to the best of my ability.”

