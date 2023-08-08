ROCKLAND — Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is pleased to welcome Rabbi Lorin Troderman as their new spiritual leader. Rabbi Troderman joins Adas Yoshuron as the fourth rabbi in the synagogue’s recent history. The 111-year-old institution is the only synagogue in Midcoast, and represents a wide range of approaches to Judaism. Board President David Statman shared his hopes, “Our new rabbi, Lorin Troderman, respects and celebrates our diversity. He wants to hear from everyone to learn what each of us is looking for in Adas Yoshuron.”
Rabbi Troderman greeted the congregation with the following: “I look forward to getting to know you, and serving this community with integrity; to learning and growing with you; standing with you in both oys and joys; and offering patience, open-mindedness and love to the best of my ability.”
Rabbi Troderman completed his first three years of rabbinic training at Hebrew College in Newton, Mass. He is currently a student at the ALEPH Ordination Program and will be ordained in January of 2025. He graduated from Babson College (Wellesley, Mass.), and has a graduate degree in education from LaTrobe University (Melbourne, Australia). He earned an MBA focusing on sustainability at Presidio School of Management (San Francisco, Calif). In addition to a wide range of Jewish leadership experiences, he owned and operated his own environmental business, Blue Lotus.
He has been serving the Temple Beth El community of Portland, Maine as a part-time rabbinic intern, as well as providing pastoral services as the Jewish Community Chaplain at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Lorin brings his passion for Judaism and the natural world, along with a commitment to building healthy sustainable practices, into our midst.
The rabbi and his partner Sussi Rowntree recently found a home in Camden.
Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is planning a special Welcome Weekend for Rabbi Troderman Aug. 11 and 12. There will also be a formal installation ceremony at a later date.
Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is an unaffiliated, all-inclusive synagogue serving the Jewish community of Midcoast Maine since 1912. Sabbath services are held regularly, a Hebrew School for grade-school children meets weekly and a variety of cultural and community events take place throughout the year.