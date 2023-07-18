Community News

Maine Lobster Festival events

A collage of some of the events held at the Lobster Festival. 

 Image courtesy of the Maine Lobster Festival

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival takes place Aug. 2-6 at Harbor Park in Rockland, and will once again be offering free admission every day to all visitors.

The popular Steins and Vines Tasting Event is back for its eighth year, with two sessions on Thursday, Aug. 3 and two sessions Friday, Aug. 4. This event gives visitors the opportunity to taste Maine-made wine, beer and spirits from Maine brewers and vintners. This year there will be six wineries, eight breweries and four cider companies present. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online. Each ticket includes 12 tastings and a commemorative tasting glass. All participants must be 21 or older.

