Community News

THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society (PMHS) announced March 28 that it received a generous $75,000 matching gift from Martine Richard LaBrie and Dr. Henry LaBrie of Friendship to support the medical care of homeless pets in need.

The matching gift allows donors to double their impact and help Pope Memorial Humane Society raise $150,000 for the Sherman Medical Fund. The Sherman Medical was created in 2020 so donors can give directly to help shelter animals in medical need. The fund is named in honor of Sherman the kitten and his siblings, who were rescued from a brush fire but not before suffering from burns, singed fur/whiskers, and smoke inhalation.

