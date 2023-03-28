THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society (PMHS) announced March 28 that it received a generous $75,000 matching gift from Martine Richard LaBrie and Dr. Henry LaBrie of Friendship to support the medical care of homeless pets in need.
The matching gift allows donors to double their impact and help Pope Memorial Humane Society raise $150,000 for the Sherman Medical Fund. The Sherman Medical was created in 2020 so donors can give directly to help shelter animals in medical need. The fund is named in honor of Sherman the kitten and his siblings, who were rescued from a brush fire but not before suffering from burns, singed fur/whiskers, and smoke inhalation.
All donations made to PMHS through this matching gift initiative will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000, doubling the impact of every contribution made. "We are thrilled and grateful to receive this generous matching gift," said Tracy Sala, Executive Director of Pope Memorial Humane Society. "It is a true testament to the commitment and compassion of our supporters, and we are honored by their dedication to our mission."
PMHS relies on the support of the community to fund its operations and continue its vital work. With the help of this matching gift, Pope Memorial Humane Society hopes to raise critical funds to support its mission and make a lasting impact on the lives of animals in the community.
Please consider donating to the Sherman Medical Fund and release the matching funds. Donations can be made online at popehumane.org or by mail to Pope Memorial Humane Society PO BOX 1294 Rockland, ME 04841.
Thank you to these wonderful, caring donors for giving shelter animals a second chance with a truly generous gift!
Pope Memorial Humane Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing shelter, care, and adoption services for homeless animals in need. PMHS is devoted to ensuring the compassionate care, treatment, and placement of companion animals in transition and enriching the lives of pets and people in our community.