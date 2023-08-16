Community News

Alyssa Carey

CAMDEN — Midcoast Recovery Coalition will hold a dedication ceremony at 63 Washington St. in Camden on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

After the purchase of 63 Washington in 2019, the home has continued to be a place of comfort and support to women in recovery. Midcoast Recovery Coalition has strived to help these women regain a normal life, become positive members of the community and reunite with their children when possible.

