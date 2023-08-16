CAMDEN — Midcoast Recovery Coalition will hold a dedication ceremony at 63 Washington St. in Camden on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.
After the purchase of 63 Washington in 2019, the home has continued to be a place of comfort and support to women in recovery. Midcoast Recovery Coalition has strived to help these women regain a normal life, become positive members of the community and reunite with their children when possible.
With that being said, the Board of Directors of the Coalition wanted to portray this mission in a way that would register in the minds and hearts of those needing our services. As a board we have chosen to rename “63 Washington” to “Alyssa’s House” to personalize our name with our mission.
Alyssa Carey was a model resident of 63 Washington. She was more than a year clean of drugs and constantly helped anyone who needed it.
She gave birth to a beautiful set of twins while a resident and stayed by their side while they were at Maine Medical Center in Portland, traveling to and from Camden when necessary. She was a wonderful mother who loved her children more than anything.
Sadly, Alyssa died after losing her battle with addiction. This is a story that is told too many times. We need to put an end to addiction and help these women with their fight.
The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony, where Alyssa’s family will be in attendance.
The dedication will start at 11 a.m. with an introduction of Alyssa’s family, words of remembrance from family and friends and a little about the coalition and its mission to help those in recovery lead productive lives.
A tree will then be planted, donated by Plants Unlimited, followed by plaque presentation. At noon, refreshments will be available, donated by Camden Subway, Hannaford and The First.
Come celebrate those in recovery and help the Midcoast Recovery Coalition continue its mission.
To donate to Alyssa’s House visit midcoastrecovery.org and click the donate button, or mail a check to: Alyssa's House, P.O. Box 1002, Camden, ME, 04843.