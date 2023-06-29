The Camden Area Business Group welcomes the return of the 4th of July Fireworks to Camden Harbor at 9 p.m., after a three-year absence. Central Maine Pyrotechnics will produce the event and the display will be produced in the town of Camden’s newly designated area located at the mouth of Sherman Cove.
“It has been a tough three years coming out of the Covid years of 2020 and 2021 including logistical challenges we were faced with specifically in 2022, said Erick Anderson, chair of the Camden Area Business Group. “Each of these years I have had many conversations regarding the fireworks return on the 4 th of July, a show that we as the Camden Area Business Group took ownership of almost 8 years ago and are committed to uphold for the greater Camden community. Despite these challenges over the past few years, we have had many great supporters step up to help make this showcase event happen and I cannot thank them enough because it couldn’t happen without their generous donations.
“It has been a great pleasure working with Central Maine Pyrotechnics on this year’s display. With the newly designated production area, we have been designing the show to be seen from the traditional viewpoints of Harbor Park and the like. I’m certain this year’s show will set the stage for years to come.”
Special thanks go to this year’s 4th of July Firework contributors, Grand Finale Sponsors, who pledged $1000 or greater: Bay View Collection Hotels, Camden National Bank, and Prock Marine Company.
Firecracker Sponsors are those who pledged $500: Whitehall, First National Bank, The Smiling Cow, French & Brawn Marketplace, Allen Insurance & Financial, Weiss Family, Camden Real Estate, Maine Sport Outfitters, Camden Premier Inns, Peter Otts on the Water, and Bangor Savings Bank.
Sparkler Supporters pledged at the $250 level: Camden Elms, Equinox Guiding Services, Towne Motel, Once a Tree, The Waterfront Restaurant, A Little Dream, Laugh Loud Smile Big, Blue Barren Distillery, Blaze Restaurant, and Ballou & Associates.
The Camden Area Business Group is a local group of businesses located within Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, and Hope. For more information about the Camden Area Business Group, contact info@camdenmaineexperience.com.