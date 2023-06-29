Community News

July Fireworks

Camden Area Business Group will present 4th of July Fireworks at Camden Harbor.

The Camden Area Business Group welcomes the return of the 4th of July Fireworks to Camden Harbor at 9 p.m., after a three-year absence. Central Maine Pyrotechnics will produce the event and the display will be produced in the town of Camden’s newly designated area located at the mouth of Sherman Cove.

“It has been a tough three years coming out of the Covid years of 2020 and 2021 including logistical challenges we were faced with specifically in 2022, said Erick Anderson, chair of the Camden Area Business Group. “Each of these years I have had many conversations regarding the fireworks return on the 4 th of July, a show that we as the Camden Area Business Group took ownership of almost 8 years ago and are committed to uphold for the greater Camden community. Despite these challenges over the past few years, we have had many great supporters step up to help make this showcase event happen and I cannot thank them enough because it couldn’t happen without their generous donations.

