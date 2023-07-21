FRIENDSHIP — The 40th annual Friendship Day Celebration, held to benefit the Friendship Ambulance Service bill, will be held on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, featuring a variety of attractions and activities.
Friday, July 28
5 p.m. — Pie Contest: Come see who wins the pie contest this year, with fruit double crust pies and cream pies. Audiences are welcome and encouraged to come. Pies will be sold after judging by the slice for a donation.
3-8 p.m. Salt Pond Studio presents: “Iconic Faces of Friendship” paintings by Abby Carter, presenting a lively portrait of our Friendship community.
There will also be a raffle, with proceeds presented to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association legal fund. The raffle will include works from Pam Cabanas and David Sears and live music, refreshments and a fire pit.
Saturday, July 29
6:30 a.m. — Annual Road Race Registration at the Advent Christian Church parking lot. The following award presentation will be at the FV School parking lot after “Long Haul” race.
7 a.m. — Short Haul: A one-mile Family Fun Run and walk for kids up to eighth grade and their parents. There is a $2 entry fee donation.
7:50 a.m. — Long Haul: A 5k road race, $20 pre-registration and $25 day of the race. The first 50 registered receive a T-shirt with registration. Male and female first-place winners receive a certificate of 10lbs of lobster.
7-10 a.m. — The 23rd Annual Friendship Pancake Breakfast will take place at the Advent Christian Church. Get pancakes plain or Beth’s Farm Fresh Blueberries, maple syrup, sausage, juice and coffee.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Craft Fair: Fire Station and under the Big Tent. Over 25 different artisans will be showcasing a wide variety of crafts, including rugs, baskets, wood working, jewelry, quilting, glass art, photography and more, at the fire station. Contact Hope Wotton at 542-3168.
7 a.m. — Food/bake sale: The best Friendship bakers bring their specialty baked goods. Homemade pies, specialty cakes and desserts, along with fudge, coffee and muffins as a morning starter. If you would like to donate a dessert, Contact Toni at 832-4750.
9 a.m. — Pet Show: Bring your furry (or feathered, etc.) friends to the pet show in front of the Hahn Center. Prizes will be awarded. Contact Lorraine Lash at 832-7955.
9-11 a.m. — The Lobster Conservancy marine touch tank: Near the corners of Main St. and Rt. 220, come experience sea life at your fingertips. Diane Cowan will be able to answer your questions about lobster lifecycle.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Museum Annex Sale: Come view the museum items on display all with stories and history from Friendship. Historic videos are also on display throughout the day, with merchandise available for sale.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friendship Village Artisan Co-op: Friendship artisans have gathered together at the Meduncook Lodge on 11 Main St. to sell their best handmade crafts using materials from Maine. Featuring handmade rugs, photography, woodworking, pottery and more.
10 a.m. — Town Parade: The parade theme this year is “Friendship, Beach Days;” join on Saturday to take part. Line up begins at 9 a.m. across from the post office on Tamarack Drive. Greeters will help attendees take their place in line. The parade begins at 10 a.m., no pre-registration is necessary. After the parade, Midcoast bands will perform in the Methodist Church parking lot at 10:45 a.m.
11 a.m. — Third Annual Friendship Day Corn Hole Tournament: The corn hole tournament will be held on the Friendship Society Field. The tournament is divided into age divisions of 8-12; 13-18; and 18 and older. Registration will take place from 11-11:30 a.m., with pre-registration through Heather Simmons at 691-5151. There is a $50/per-team entrance fee, with cash prizes and trophies awarded to winners.
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Kids’ games and prizes by Hahn Center: See what’s new to the games this year: artisan face painting by an art teacher, a bounce house and other new kids’ games galore.
12 p.m. — “Mr.Magic,” Dennis Labbe, will be performing his magic/illusion show for all to see, with assistance from his travelling doves and rabbits.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Friendship United Methodist Church: Come inside the church to enjoy the amazing train set of Steve and Joanne Burns, or stop in to enjoy your lunch.
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Fire Department lunch: The Fire Department will be serving up their famous Friendship lobster rolls along with hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries as well as drinks. All proceeds support the Fire Department Fund.
6-8 p.m. — Wallace’s Market: Voted “Maine’s Best Deli” in 2022, come enjoy the deli sandwiches at Wallace’s, as well as lobster rolls and vegan selections.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. — Jameson Point Lobster Company will be open, serving fresh lobster and clams (live or steamed), crab rolls, fish tacos and burgers.
1 p.m. — Auction: Auctioneer Bill Michaud will return after last year’s record-breaking auction. Items include gift certificates, some on silent auction but most auctioned off. Call Jessica Tainter-Murphy at 832-7644 to donate items.
1-4 p.m. — The Friendship Museum will be open for Saturday tours on the corner of Martins Pt. Road and Rt. 220.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. — The Salt Pond Studio Gallery will hold open hours on Saturday.
5 p.m. — Chicken BBQ dinner: Saturday’s barbecue dinner includes chicken, coleslaw, rolls, chips, a drink and dessert for $15. Proceeds benefit our the town’s ambulance bill. Only 250 tickets available to pick up at the Town office or on Friendship Day if still available.
9 p.m. — Fireworks Over the Friendship Harbor: Enjoy a fireworks show from anywhere in the harbor.