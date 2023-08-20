OWLS HEAD -- The Owls Head and public safety communities turned out Sunday evening to honor Frank Ross who has served on the town fire department for nearly 50 years and as its chief since 1979.
Ross was presented with commendations from each member of Maine's Congressional delegation, the Maine Legislature, Knox County, and the Select Board during a ceremony held Aug. 20 at the Knox County Regional Airport.
U.S. Sen Angus King said in a hand-written letter presented to Ross that the veteran public servant was a role model for generations. A U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol was also presented to the retired chief.
The town's newest fire truck -- the 2021 Freightliner pumper/tanker -- was dedicated to Ross. A large plaque was displayed next to the truck.
Ross joined the Owls Head Fire Department in 1974. His father and uncles had also served on the fire department. Ross became chief in 1979 and has held that post for the ensuing 44 years.
"I've been so happy in this job," Ross said at the conclusion of the celebration. "I wish more people would go into this line of work. It's been so rewarding."
Jim Philbrook, a retired assistant chief with the town department, recalled how Ross had only recently been named chief in 1979 when the worst civilian airplane crash in Maine history occurred in town. Downeast Air Flight 46 crashed, killing 17 people on approach to the Knox County Regional Airport in a thick fog.
Ross and Philbrook drove to the crash scene together, an experience that created a bond that has lasted through the present.
"He was not only my chief but my friend. When the tone sounded, no matter what time, Frank was there," Philbrook said. "He worked 24/7, 365 days a year. He dedicated his life to the town. They broke the mold when they made him."
Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky said he has known Ross since Polky was a kid and a member of the Knox County Fire Muster.
The sheriff said Ross has left a legacy for the town and county. Ross was a founding member of a committee that created the emergency 911 system.
The 70-year-old chief will continue to serve his community even after his retirement from the post. Ross has said he will continue to serve as emergency management agency director for the town, the town forest and fire warden (which issues burning permits), and manage the stump dump.
The department became a municipal department in 2017 after previously operating as an independent non-profit association.
The Select Board is scheduled to appoint a new chief on Monday afternoon Aug. 21 at its meeting.