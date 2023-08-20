News

Frank Ross retirement

Owls Head Select Board Chair Gordon Page presented retired Fire Chief Frank Ross with a commendation during the Aug. 20 retirement celebration.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD -- The Owls Head and public safety communities turned out Sunday evening to honor Frank Ross who has served on the town fire department for nearly 50 years and as its chief since 1979.

Ross was presented with commendations from each member of Maine's Congressional delegation, the Maine Legislature, Knox County, and the Select Board during a ceremony held Aug. 20 at the Knox County Regional Airport.

Retired Assistant Fire Chief Jim Philbrook, right, also received an honor during the Aug. 20 retirement party for Chief Frank Ross.
The Owls Head Fire Department crew turned out to honor retired Chief Frank Ross.
The community turned out Aug. 20 for the retirement of Fire Chief Frank Ross.
